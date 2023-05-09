Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,020 in the last 365 days.

Fraudulent Activity and Unlawful Sales of Unapproved and Misbranded Drug Products | COVID-19

FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have a surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one. 

FDA is exercising its authority to protect consumers from firms selling unapproved products and making false or misleading claims, including, by pursuing warning letters, seizures, or injunctions against products and firms or individuals that violate the law. We understand the concern about the spread of COVID-19 and urge you to talk to your health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness.

You just read:

Fraudulent Activity and Unlawful Sales of Unapproved and Misbranded Drug Products | COVID-19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more