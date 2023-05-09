Fraudulent Activity and Unlawful Sales of Unapproved and Misbranded Drug Products | COVID-19

FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have a surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one.

FDA is exercising its authority to protect consumers from firms selling unapproved products and making false or misleading claims, including, by pursuing warning letters, seizures, or injunctions against products and firms or individuals that violate the law. We understand the concern about the spread of COVID-19 and urge you to talk to your health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness.