FDA is committed to continued engagement with patients, pharmacists, physicians, and healthcare professional organizations, as well as other stakeholders, to address the critical public health crisis resulting from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. We recognize the important role our stakeholders play in healthcare delivery and management, and we value the insights shared through engagement. Given the urgent and rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic, FDA is interested in hearing directly from impacted stakeholder groups to better understand the evolving landscape.

Examples of Stakeholder Engagement

Communicated with frontline doctors to understand potential needs for specific drugs healthcare providers are using to manage COVID-19 patients.

Facilitated interaction with patient groups to discuss availability of hydroxychloroquine.

Connected with healthcare professional organizations and state regulatory bodies to expedite information sharing on urgent topics, including compounding, drug distribution and supply chain, and hand sanitizers.

Engaged with an emergency response organization to discuss concerns regarding drug shortages.

Contact Us

To share any COVID-specific information that may be of interest to the agency, contact: CDERPASE@FDA.hhs.gov.

Resources

For a comprehensive list of guidances, see COVID-19-Related Guidance Documents for Industry, FDA Staff, and Other Stakeholders.

More information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Drugs