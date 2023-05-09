Submit Release
FRIDAY: Governor Newsom to Release Revised Budget Plan in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will release his revised 2023-24 state budget proposal on Friday in Sacramento.

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2023 at approx. 10:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page. 

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press conference will be open to credentialed media only. Reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

Once the press conference begins, the Department of Finance will post a summary document of the May Revision at www.ebudget.ca.gov.

