Governor Abbott Proclaims 2023 Economic Development Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the significant role local, regional, and statewide economic development organizations play in creating jobs, advancing career development opportunities, and improving the quality of life in communities across Texas by proclaiming May 8-12, 2023 as Economic Development Week in Texas.

"This Economic Development Week, we celebrate the more than 700 economic development organizations across Texas and their efforts to bolster communities both large and small," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to economic development partnerships across the state, Texas is an economic juggernaut and remains the premier destination for workers and businesses from all over the world. Since I've been Governor, Texas has repeatedly broken historic employment records—including breaking three jobs records just last month—adding more than 2 million jobs and leading all other states with the fastest growing economy in the country. Working together, we will ensure Texas remains the economic engine of the nation."

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas continues to set new records for total employment and jobs. Thanks to dedicated economic development professionals and organizations in every region of the state, Texas has remained the Best State for Business for a record 19 years in a row and been awarded the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects for the last 11 consecutive years. Last month, Texas also broke all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force and leads all states for jobs added over the last 12 months.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation.

Read the Governor's proclamation.

WATCH: Governor Abbott Proclaims 2023 Economic Development Week In Texas