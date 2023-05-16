GaleForceMedia Redefines Media Planning and Buying
Game-changing Software Streamlines Workflows and Harnesses Valuable AnalyticsWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GaleForce Digital Technologies stands out from the competition with its media planning and buying software, GaleForceMedia. The interface allows advertisers to take charge of media campaigns at scale with advanced technology.
The GaleForceMedia Benefit
GaleForceMedia allows businesses to streamline all facets of media planning and buying in a cloud-based platform. The software eliminates redundancies like duplicate field requirements, helps manage different media buys of all types, aids in invoice reconciliation, and accurately measures campaign performance with detailed reporting metrics.
Managing dozens of media campaigns and vendors is as easy as managing one with GaleForceMedia – whether it’s for a single business or an agency with many clients to manage.
A unique feature that sets GFM apart from competitors is Media Insights, an integration that allows advertisers to sync radio and TV spot times with Google Analytics. This capability gives valuable insight into which media campaigns drive the most - or least - consumer engagement with a website. GaleForceMedia customers have premium access to analytics like this that other competitors can’t offer.
GaleForceMedia is one platform out of an all-in-one marketing suite used by over 150 agencies and advertisers in North America to implement all aspects of their marketing campaigns. Businesses can choose one or more tools based on their needs, or combine them all for complete control of their marketing strategy.
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
