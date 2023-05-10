EntryReady and Aavgo Partner to Offer All-in-One Access Control Solution for Hotels

EntryReady and Aavgo partner to revolutionize access control for hotels.

EntryReady & Aavgo partner to offer cost-effective access control solutions integrated with Aavgo's 360 Platform for an enhanced guest experience.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Mateo, CA, May 2023: EntryReady, a leading access control technology company, has partnered with Aavgo, a premier hotel technology company, to offer hotels an all-in-one solution for their access control needs. The EntryReady solution offers lock hardware, on-premise and cloud software, PMS integrations, and mobile key technology, all in a single bundle, plus expert installation for clients.

With this partnership, hotels can now benefit from the seamless integration of EntryReady's access control solution with Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception products, offering guests an enhanced and personalized experience while maximizing profitability for hotels.

"Partnering with Aavgo is a significant step forward for EntryReady in the hospitality industry," said Ed Sullivan, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). "Our Access Control bundle is designed to offer hotels an affordable all-in-one solution for their access control needs. We are thrilled to have Aavgo as a partner to offer a comprehensive, cost-effective solution to revolutionize the guest experience."

Aavgo's cutting-edge cloud-based SaaS technology solutions have been transforming the hospitality industry. Their exclusive 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer hotels an all-in-one contactless solution to enhance the overall customer experience while reducing operational costs. Integrating EntryReady's access control solution with Aavgo's 360 Platform and Smart Reception products further enhances the contactless experience for guests, making it easier and more convenient for them to access their rooms and hotel amenities.

"We are excited to partner with EntryReady to offer hotels an all-in-one solution for their access control needs," said Ratan Hodar, Chief Technology Officer at Aavgo. "Our collaboration with EntryReady will allow us to deliver an exceptional guest experience while also making it more cost-effective for hotels to manage their access control."

About EntryReady provides all-in-one access control solutions for small and midsize hotels, with lock hardware, on-prem and cloud software, PMS integrations, and mobile key technology in a single bundle. The company's focus on simplicity, reliability, and affordability improves operational efficiency for hotel owners and enhances their lives by offering future-proof solutions that adapt to changing technologies and hotel needs. For more information, visit entryready.com.

About Aavgo: Aavgo is taking the hospitality industry by storm with its cutting-edge cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that transform how hotels operate. The exclusive 360 Platform and Smart Reception products offer an all-in-one contactless solution tailored to enhance the overall customer experience while maximizing hotel profitability. With features such as contactless check-in, digital housekeeping, and lost keys, guests can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience, while hotels can reduce operational costs. Aavgo's customer-centric approach and reputation for personalized technology make it the industry leader, serving clients across the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California. Ready to transform your hotel operations? Choose Aavgo today!

