RoofRaf Presents Low-Cost Roof Repair Alternatives to Homeowners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining a home is an expensive endeavor, and roof repairs are up there, as one of the most costly investments a homeowner needs to make. Dean Waldman, founder of RoofRaf, offers respite to homeowners with his revolutionary roof ‘rejuvenating’ system. Additionally, this innovative company offers both homeowners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, an exciting new way to spend less on improving their rooftop structures – without sacrificing quality or performance in return.
RoofRaf is a new business that offers homeowners the chance to extend the life of their roofs without having to replace them entirely. Roof Raf’s cost-effective rejuvenation product can add anywhere from 5-15 additional years to the life of any type of rooftop structure. Owing to the nature of their product, clients only need to shell out a fraction of what they would for other methods of repair. With charges starting at just $1 per square foot, RoofRaf intends to become the most affordable roof repair company in the market.
Thanks to their innovative formula, this solution will protect against UV rays, moisture damage, and other harsh elements, while providing superior color retention over time – providing maximum value over the lifespan of the investment.
The application process is easy; RoofRaf has an experienced team that will inspect and evaluate each rooftop before applying the rejuvenation product so there’s no guesswork involved. On average, it takes just hours before everything is completed – meaning no disruption or mess left behind either.
Not only does this method represent cost savings compared to traditional roof replacements, but it also provides investors with an exciting new business opportunity for those looking for a second income source.
This new venture presents an excellent, low-cost entry point into entrepreneurship, giving people access to a steady source of income without having to invest too much up front. And, since the roofing rejuvenation process is so simple and straightforward, ROI can be appreciated fairly early as compared to other ventures.
To explore Roof Raf’s options of becoming a supplier or to get a free estimate for a roof repair, visit Www.roofraf.com
Dean Waldman
