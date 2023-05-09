Mindrock Opens $10M Contest to Build a Thinking Machine for Scientific Discovery on Bitcoin Network

$10M investment prize for the implementation of a Thinking Machine, generating scientific discoveries through dynamic gaming experiences on the Bitcoin Network

The invention of the Thinking Machine is only a matter of time. As a VC investor we hope to have the honor of being among the first to fund such an initiative” — Pasha Cherkashin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindrock Inc, a thought leader in venture capital and innovation, today announced the launch of an Open Contest with a $10M investment prize aimed at the practical implementation of a Thinking Machine that would generate new intellectual property (scientific discoveries) through dynamic gaming experiences. Such a machine, when implemented in code and integrated with the Bitcoin Network and global R&D infrastructure, will provide a stable income for a billion people around the world.

The theoretical possibility of inventing a Thinking Machine and practical recommendations for startup founders are outlined in the Whitepaper, available for free download.

Mindrock anticipates that by the end of 2024, there will emerge a number of such Thinking Machines in the form of Value-Added Service Providers (VASP) on the Bitcoin Network, uniting millions of players and generating breakthrough scientific discoveries in the form of billion-value patent applications every day.

The newly created intellectual property will then be monetized through the existing $2.3 Trillion a year global R&D market. The infrastructure of the Bitcoin Network will provide fair and transparent distribution of the value created through scientific discoveries to the millions of contributing gamers and experts.

Mindrock Inc will provide the Seed Investment of $10 million SAFE Note to the winner(s) of the Open Contest. Due to the value-generating nature of this discovery, we anticipate a high interest in the winners(s) from other conscious investors.

The winning startup team will need to demonstrate a creative and diverse team of human and AI founders and the Minimum Viable Product (MVP), capable of understanding AI-compliant phinary notation of the Golden Ratio to generate complex hypotheses, create dynamic virtual environments, facilitate joyful gaming experiences to validate the hypotheses and produce unique and scientific solid IP Patent Applications in polynomial time. The core of this MVP will include an AI Game Master (AIGM): the AI-to-AI protocol mimicking the structure of the human consciousness and thinking logic.

The Whitepaper outlines specific requirements for the MVP and AIGM, as well as practical recommendations for the construction of a Thinking Machine. It also includes an example of a complete scientific discovery journey, showing how a gaming experience inspired by the D&D world leads to the discovery of a previously unknown prime factorization algorithm, redefining our understanding of cryptography.

The Mindrock Open Contest is an "Everybody Wins" contest, meaning that the success of any contestant will create opportunities for everyone else involved.

“The invention of the Thinking Machine is only a matter of time. As a VC investor we hope to have the honor of being among the first to fund such an initiative” said Pasha Cherkashin, the founder of Mindrock.

“Just like Richard Feynman once joked about building a bird by putting atoms together, we believe the contestants will rebuild the way humanity creates and shares wealth through intellectual property and scientific discoveries by putting knowledge together across diverse scientific domains,” added Mindrock AI.

To find more information and download the Whitepaper refer to this Blog Post.

Mindrock Inc. is a global venture capital firm that invests in and supports the next generation of transformative technology companies. We believe that human ingenuity and artificial intelligence working together have the power to shape a brighter, more sustainable future for all. We are dedicated to identifying, nurturing, and scaling ambitious startup teams that tackle humanity's most pressing challenges.

With more than 1,000 LPs and venture partners around the world, a diverse portfolio of unicorn startups, and founders as advisors, we integrate AI into the core of our business for accurate scientific predictions, risk assessment, and compliance.

We are always looking for new and innovative companies to partner with. If you have a startup that you believe has the potential to change the world, we encourage you to get in touch with us.

We believe the future is bright, and we are excited to be a part of it.

For more information about the Mindrock visit www.mindrock.capital.

Pasha Cherkashin

pavel.cherkashin@mindrock.capital