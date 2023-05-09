Submit Release
Ukraine: EU-funded ‘Culture Helps’ announces individual mini-grants for mental health support 

The EU-supported project ‘Culture Helps / Культура допомагає’ has announced a call for applications for individual mini-grants for mental health support.

The programme aims to improve the mental health of Ukrainian cultural managers or volunteers who support Ukrainians at home and refugees during the war.

You can receive up to €1,000 for individual mental health support or up to €5,000 for a project to integrate internally displaced people into new communities through culture.

The call is open for natural persons, aged 18+, cultural managers or volunteers working with internally displaced persons in Ukraine or refugees from Ukraine, particularly families and children. Refugees should reside in one of the Creative Europe participating countries (preferably, in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries).

The deadline for applications is 19 May.

The project is implemented by Ukrainian and German NGOs ‘Інша Освіта / Insha Osvita’ and zusa

