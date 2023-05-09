EU Single market: Moldova joins Connecting Europe Facility programme

The European Union and Moldova reached an agreement, associating Moldova to the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme.

The document was signed by European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean and Moldova’s Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development, Lilia Dabija, in the presence of Moldova’s Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, in Chisinau today.

This agreement will allow Moldovan project promoters to apply for EU funding for projects of common interest in transport, energy and digital technologies, improving the country’s connectivity with its EU neighbours. This will support Moldova’s integration into the EU single market, promoting growth, job creation and competitiveness.

For transport, Moldovan authorities and companies will be able to apply for funding under future CEF transport calls in the current (2021-2027) programming period. The next call will be launched in September 2023.

Find out more

Press release

Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme