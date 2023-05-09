Submit Release
EU4Business: Export Academy for SMEs from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine on 16-24 May

The EU-funded EU4Business programme invites small or medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, or Azerbaijan, aspiring to expand their business internationally and boost their export potential, to take part in the Export Academy for SMEs.

Five online seminars led by leading experts will cover all aspects of exporting – from assessing your company’s export readiness to dealing with legal issues. 

The training programme is free of charge and runs from 16-24 May 2023.

SMEs from the five EaP countries with knowledge of English are invited to register. More than one participant can apply from the same SME.

The deadline for registration is 12 May. 

The training is organised by the international consulting company CIVITTA in partnership with Eurochambres and with the support of the EU4Business programme.

