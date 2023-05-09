Proteus Discovery Group Ranks Fourth on IBJ's Fast 25 List

eDiscovery provider was the 4th fastest growing privately held company in Indiana from 2020-2022.

Proteus Discovery Group was named to the Indianapolis Business Journal's Fast 25 list that recognizes the fastest growing privately held companies in Indiana. Criteria requires that companies are privately held, not subsidiaries, grew revenue each year from 2020-2022, and had 2020 revenue of at least $1 million.

Founded in 2015 as a managed document review provider, organic growth has transformed Proteus into a full-service eDiscovery partner for clients, performing forensic data collections and offering cloud-based hosting in RelativityOne and Reveal.

"Every decision we make, from our technology offerings to our simplified pricing model to the services we offer, is born from our experience as litigators and conversations with our clients," said co-founder and CEO Ray Biederman. "I am very grateful to our clients for their trust, and to our team for the work they do every day."

Developments to come in 2023 include an expanded data analysis and management team, technology enhancements to enable faster response times, and proprietary software development to reduce the largest cost drivers of eDiscovery: data hosting and document review.

To read the IBJ's profile of Proteus and their interview with co-founders Ray Biederman and Sean Burke, visit https://www.ibj.com/articles/fast-25-proteus-discovery-group.

About Proteus Discovery Group

Proteus Discovery Group is a litigator-led eDiscovery services and consulting provider. Proteus was founded by four AmLaw 100 alumni in 2015 and provides forensic data collections, eDiscovery, and managed document review to law firms, corporations, national non-profits, and state and local government agencies. To learn more, visit http://www.proteusdiscovery.com.

