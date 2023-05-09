Boise Cascade Expands Birmingham, AL, Distribution Center

Boise Cascade's Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division today announced it has finalized the purchase of a five-acre site in Birmingham, AL.

The property is adjacent to the Company's existing rail-served location, which was acquired in 2019.

"Since its integration into the Boise Cascade nationwide network, the Birmingham branch has grown to serve the increasing demand of engineered wood, specialty building products and commodities in the marketplace," said Brian Cullen, Southeast Region Manager. "Our customers can continue to expect the very highest level of service and availability with the expanded site as we partner with many of the top specialty building brands in the industry."

"The Birmingham expansion will increase our ability to serve our customers with a much deeper line of Boise Cascade engineered wood products," said Jeff Strom, BMD Executive Vice President. "Consistent with our strategy, the investment demonstrates our commitment to high-growth markets. We are excited to add several new products and go much deeper with others in both general line and commodities."

Strom adds that the additional acreage will also provide some operational efficiencies.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward looking" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006169/en/