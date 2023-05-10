Vickie Gould of Life Changing Energy announced as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 MI and Northwest OH Award Finalist
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Vickie Gould as one of the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award.DETROIT, MICHIGAN , USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, as one of the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award, the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
"It's an extreme blessing and honor to be able to spread the healing powers of frequency and sound healing to transform people's lives in a direct way. It's especially meaningful to be recognized for the work we do in the world because of what we had to do to get here." said Vickie.
As she continued, "In the post-pandemic world, people are still experiencing the after-effects of it’s impact on their lives, and companies are seeing it impact their workforce. I believe that corporations who have made and are making employee wellness a priority are on the forefront of this movement. With May being Lyme Disease Awareness month, this award is even more symbolic for me as a person thriving despite Lyme Disease. I'm really proud of my team and the heart-centered community we've created."
Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Regional award winners will be announced on June 21, 2023 during a special celebration. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
About Vickie Gould
Vickie Gould is a sound and energy healer and owner/founder of Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy. She has shared the healing powers of sound, frequency, vibrations, singing bowls, tuning forks, singing pyramids, and more on her social media channels which have been watched by well over 10.8 million people across the world.
Vickie found frequency healing through her diagnosis of Chronic Lyme Disease after traditional methods failed. She was spending 16-18 hours in bed daily, watching her children grow up by the side of her bed. At age 37, she felt she still had so much to do and she wanted not just to survive, but thrive. She used her frustration and grit to research and became a Master Herbalist, Reiki Master, and Law of Attraction practitioner. Since then, she's been a huge advocate of self-care, energy healing, sound therapy, and holistic mind-body-soul wellness.
Her company's mission is to raise the world vibration one healer at a time. Find out more at www.lifechangingenergy.com.
