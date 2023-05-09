ParaZero and Parallel Flight Technologies Partner to Bring Autonomous Parachute Systems to Heavy-Lift UAV Aircraft
New development agreement will equip Parallel Flights’ Firefly heavy-lift, long duration UAV with ParaZero parachute system to enable safe, advanced operations.LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ParaZero, a world-leading provider of autonomous safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, has partnered with U.S.-based heavy-lift drone and hybrid propulsion technology provider, Parallel Flight Technologies, to integrate customized SafeAir parachute safety systems with Parallel Flight Technologies’ flagship heavy-lift, long endurance UAV, Firefly.
Parallel Flight Technologies’ 122 kg MTOW (maximum takeoff weight) Firefly has been described as a ‘heavy-lift workhorse’ for various industrial applications, including wildfire support, medical and disaster logistics, search and rescue, precision agriculture, and renewable use cases. Parallel Flight Technologies’ proprietary Parallel Hybrid Electric Multirotor (PHEM) drone technology gives Firefly the ability to carry an impressive 45 kg payload (not including fuel) for up to 100 minutes. The proprietary IP built into the Firefly allows 10x longer endurance and range over electric drones. The Parallel Flight Technologies and ParaZero combination will bring one of the safest industrial heavy-lift drones to the market.
Firefly’s long flight endurance and payload capabilities make the platform an ideal candidate for flight beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and remote operations. Platforms designed for advanced applications and autonomous missions offer new levels of ROI for customers.
“The Firefly represents a true innovation in the UAS industry, and we have appreciated working with the very talented team at Parallel Flight Technologies,” said ParaZero Director of Business Development & Regulation, Aaron Gliner. “We are committed to helping UAS manufacturers meet performance-based safety and regulatory requirements, enabling a broader array of advanced use cases and applications.”
The custom Firefly safety system protects people, property, and valuable payloads for various use cases. “ParaZero’s safety systems are the preferred complement to Firefly’s built-in redundancies and safety features to mitigate ground risk and enable the regulatory permissions we need to operate. This integration highlights Parallel Flight’s company-wide commitment to stringent safety and quality measures. Furthermore, this allows Firefly to stand ready in saving lives, property, and the environment, additionally creating value for industrial customers across the globe,” says Parallel Flight CEO, Joshua Resnick.
ParaZero’s SafeAir is a UAV parachute recovery system that mitigates flight risks autonomously. The SafeAir system is equipped with integrated sensors that continuously monitor and analyze the drone’s flight patterns to identify any indications of a critical failure. When triggered, the SmartAir Pro™, ParaZero’s onboard computer, responds with an instantaneous activation of the SafeAir system. The system cuts power to the drone, alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm, and deploys a lightweight parachute, bringing the drone to the ground in a safe, controlled descent.
Equipped with ParaZero’s patented parachute technology, organizations and operators around the world have received regulatory approvals for advanced operations, including autonomous flight beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), operations over people (OOP), operations in densely populated areas, and drone delivery, by providing a robust safety solution to mitigate ground risk in the event of an emergency.
About Parallel Flight Technologies:
Parallel Flight Technologies is pioneering intelligent hover and vertical-lift with sustainable, autonomous UAV solutions to save lives, property, and the environment. The company's transformative Parallel hybrid propulsion technology allows UAV platforms to carry heavy payloads for long durations, and can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, industrial logistics and other mission-critical applications, globally. This tech enables >90% carbon footprint reduction, and 50%-75% reduction of operating costs. Parallel Flight currently has investment opportunities available, visit https://parallelflight.com for more information.
About ParaZero:
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
Sarah Abdi
Parallel Flight Technologies
sarah.abdi@parallelflight.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube