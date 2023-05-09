Jillian Mac Fine Art presents Brazilian textile artist Rodrigo Franzão in his first solo exhibition in New Orleans
Jillian Mac Fine Art presents Brazilian textile artist Rodrigo Franzão's rhythmic art in "Soul of Water" exhibition, opening May 13th in New Orleans.SãO PAULO, BRASIL, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jillian Mac Fine Art is bringing the rhythmic art of Brazilian textile artist Rodrigo Franzão to New Orleans in Soul of Water, an exclusive exhibition that opens on Saturday, May 13th, with an artist reception from 6-9pm. The opening marks the artist's first solo exhibition in the United States at one of New Orleans' most important and respected galleries.
The opening and reception will take place at the gallery located in the Garden District, a wealthy neighborhood of the city, at 3923 Magazine Street, during the annual celebration known as Champagne Stroll, organized by the Magazine Street Merchant Association, the main spring event. Franzão's exhibition will feature over 20 new works and will be on display until June 30th.
"The works of artist Rodrigo Franzão are so unique and possess a true power of concentration. They keep you engaged through meditative qualities present in the colors and textural movements," says gallery owner and art dealer, Jill McGaughey. "They are simultaneously serene and stimulating, an absolute joy to live with."
Franzão is a contemporary mixed-media artist who primarily works with textile and paper elements, creating three-dimensional abstract geometric forms from everyday materials. His monochromatic abstract works in acrylic resin, latex, and eco-friendly vegetable papers are fascinating reflections on nature and spirituality.
"We human beings are like drops of water yearning to reunite with the infinite ocean of our own existence. Our soul is like poetry that, through emotions and experiences, preserves us through the tides of life. The exhibition 'Soul of Water' addresses these two fundamental principles of our nature, Water and Soul, which together architect the beauty of our reality and poetically transport us on an evolutionary journey towards our intangible contemplation." - Rodrigo Franzão
Franzão's creations are highly rhythmic, with each piece that makes up the work positioned manually by the artist. A dynamic tension is evident between the tangible evidence of manual labor and the overall effect of abstraction. Element by element, his works of art emerge as a sparkling field that is never static, giving a sense of organic life and movement.
With a background in Literature and Visual Arts, and research in Psychopedagogy and Art Therapy, Franzão seeks to synthesize principles from different mediums. His sculptural works evoke emotions through the interaction of color, light, and texture.
Located on Magazine Street at 3923 in New Orleans, Jillian Mac Fine Art is an art gallery featuring works by international artists, including Françoise Gilot (muse of Pablo Picasso), Rolland Golden, Dean Mitchell, Rodrigo Franzão, Steve Martin, David Leslie Anthony, Géza Brunow, and others. With twenty-five years of experience, gallery owner and art dealer Jill McGaughey has managed several art galleries in New Orleans, including the Duke Art Center on Magazine Street, the Bryant Galleries, and the Vincent Mann Gallery on Royal Street and in the French Quarter. She specializes in working with private collectors who have a passion for living with unique works of art.
