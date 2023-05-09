BizStarts receives national recognition

BizStarts, a Milwaukee-based group that helps entrepreneurs achieve success, won runner-up honors for a national award recognizing high-performing community business accelerator and incubators programs.

The U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) presented the award at its annual conference in Tallahassee, Florida, earlier this year as part of its Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Program.

“I couldn’t be more honored about receiving this award from USASBE. It demonstrates the amazing work coming from our entrepreneurs and the depth of our important program,” said BizStarts board chair Frank Cumberbatch.

The award recognizes collegiate and community programs that help entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable—and even scalable—businesses.

“This is one of the most exciting elements and value-added components of our organization,” said USASBE CEO Julienne Shields. “Sharing the breadth of efforts and excellence of these finalists helps our members really see what can be done. And our finalists love to share their stories so others can learn and replicate ideas in ecosystems.”

Founded in 2008, BizStarts supports southeastern Wisconsin entrepreneurs through one-on-one coaching, personalized mentoring, and connections to resources. Through economic growth, the group aims to build economic opportunity. (BizStarts has received assistance from WEDC’s Entrepreneurship Partner Grants and Capacity Building Entrepreneurship Support Grants.)

At the conference, entrepreneur Ruben Gaona, BizStarts entrepreneur coach Thaime Nañez, and BizStarts President Patrick Snyder participated in a panel about the organization, sharing their experiences and insights about the impact of the organization.

USASBE is a community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through teaching, scholarship, and practice.