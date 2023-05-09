William Howard Taft University Offers a 100% Online Master of Public Administration Degree
The Taft University System
One Degree. Endless Possibilities. Classes Start June 27th - Enrollment is Still OpenLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- William Howard Taft University's Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree program is an intensive, graduate-level course that can be completed 100% online. The program focuses on providing students with the skills and knowledge to become engaged professionals, serving in public policy to advance local, national, and international government, nonprofit and private sectors. As a versatile degree, it will equip graduates with the expertise needed to enhance public management and implement effective policies; while having the capability to meet the growing need of bridging between private and public sectors. Furthermore, it provides students with the capacity to make informed decisions by applying evidence-based analysis.
Among the careers that would benefit from an MPA degree are:
-Emergency Management
-Law Enforcement
-Risk Management
-Environmental Consulting
-City/Parks/Community Development and Planning
-Emergency Management
-Public Policy Administration
-Health Care Services
-Politics
-Human Resources
-Non Profit Foundations
-Public Relations
-Economic Consulting
-Education Administration
-Research/Data Analytics
These are just to name a few, proving that having an MPA degree can significantly broaden one's horizons and make a big difference in others' lives.
Through Taft University's small-sized classes and online education supported by knowledgeable faculty & staff, students are able to obtain current knowledge with flexibility, as well as develop skills that will help them reach their goals both academically and professionally. Not only is the school institutionally accredited, but its relevant curriculums have been highly praised.
All courses are delivered online, so the program does not require classroom or seminar attendance. With two learning modalities available (Independent Study and Directed Studies), students have the flexibility to choose the format that best fits their life, whether it is working independently at their own pace or with a cohort of other students with a faculty mentor to support them.
Aside from its quality and convenience, the MPA program is also affordable - tuition is only $295 per credit. Taft University offers interest-free installment plans to help students pay for their tuition. Directed Studies students are eligible to apply for federal aid, as well as use the installment plan.
The next Independent Study term starts June 27th and Directed Study term starts August 29th - enrollment is still open. Prospective applicants can request more information about the MPA program by clicking HERE, or they can email Admissions@Taft.edu, or call 303-867-1155.
Annie Cruz
The Taft University System
+1 714-850-4800
cruz@taftu.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube