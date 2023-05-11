The Ultimate Best Rum Ambassador returns for Q2, 2023

The award ceremony will take place in the Metropolitan Pavilion on June 10, 2023, during the New York Rum Festival, where the award will be given out.

Let's honor the best 2023 Rum Brand Ambassadors.” — Federico J. Hernandez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Awards team believes that success warrants a sequel, therefore they are proud to present the second annual Ultimate Best Rum Ambassador competition. The Ultimate Awards is now in its second year of honoring those that go above and above to spread awareness of and knowledge about the greatness of the company they represent. There were a record-breaking 2,284 votes cast in the inaugural Best Rum Ambassador competition.

Last year's 2nd place winner was Ron Centenario's brand spokesperson, Daniel Mora. The public recognized him as a result of his tireless efforts to spread the word about how great the company's rum is.

The staff at The Ultimate Awards have repeated their routine from last year. It has been a painstaking process to narrow down the pool of potential winners in order to honor those who have dedicated their lives to spreading awareness of the finest rums on the market.

There are a wide range of backgrounds and experiences among the about twenty nominees: some have been working as brand ambassadors for more than a decade, while others have only been doing so for a year, but have already made a significant mark on the business.

You may participate in this. Send an email to theultimateawards@gmail.com nominating the best rum brand ambassador you know for the Ultimate Awards. The deadline for this is May 12, 2023.

The award ceremony will take place in the Metropolitan Pavilion on June 10, 2023, during the New York Rum Festival, where the award will be given out.

The Ultimate Awards were established to honor outstanding achievements in the rum business. Seven trophies have been handed out annually since 2022; these include honors for Best Rumtender, Best Tiki Bar, Best Rum CEO, Best Rum Influencer, and Best Social Media Rum Group.

This trophy was designed to recognize everyone involved in the production of rum.