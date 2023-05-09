CANADA SUPPORTS RAPID HOUSING PROJECTS FOR FIRST NATIONS ON VANCOUVER ISLAND

SAANICH, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, announced $10.5 million in funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream to support four projects that will create 37 homes for vulnerable individuals including families, seniors, and Indigenous people living on reserve on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. These projects are providing safe and affordable housing to people who are at risk of homelessness, offering them a place to call home. All projects are complete and have welcomed residents to their new homes.

The first project is located on 'Namgis First Nation near Alert Bay where eight modular homes have been constructed. The units are designed to accommodate accessibility needs for those with limited physical abilities. Two of the units are for women. The project received $2 million from the federal government through the RHI and $331,000 from Namgis First Nation.

The second project is located on Nanoose First Nation near Lantzville and includes the construction of five single family homes. Two of the homes are two-bedroom homes, two of the homes are three-bedroom homes, and one is a five-bedroom unit. The two-bedroom units are fully accessible, including ramps and walk-in showers. The project received $1.9 million from the federal government through the RHI and $220,000 from Nanoose First Nation.

On Pacheedaht First Nation near Port Renfrew, three duplexes and two triplexes have been constructed for a total of 12 units. The duplexes are all 2 bedrooms with separate entryways. The triplexes contain three studio apartments each. The project received $1.58 million from the federal government through the RHI and $83,600 from Pacheedaht First Nation.

The final project is located on Pauquachin First Nation near North Saanich. The three-storey, 12-unit building consists of six three-bedroom units and six one-bedroom units. The project received $5 million from the federal government through the RHI and $557,517 from Pauquachin First Nation.

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why our government is immediately taking steps to support better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities throughout Vancouver Island through projects such as these. These investments will go a long way in providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by First Nations communities in British Columbia. Our government's National Housing Strategy is dedicated to providing affordable housing options to those who need them the most, all across the country."

"Our government's Rapid Housing Initiative is fostering a sense of community by providing homes to those in need. With these initiatives, individuals are given a solid foundation to thrive and contribute to their local communities. By tackling the ongoing housing crisis, we are making tangible improvements to the lives of Canadians. Being involved in this initiative is a great honour, and I'm confident that it will bring about significant positive changes. "

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

