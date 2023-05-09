All-Weather Replica Plants Provide Groundbreaking Pot and Planter Option

Realistic and long-lasting, zero-fade foliage. Replica planter solutions require no additional ground cover, no foam or filler. They are custom built to size using a combination of Vistafolia foliage panels and loose plants of your choice. Add accents of color and texture to spaces and easily modify on a whim or with the seasons.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new offering by UpScapers has made one brand of faux plants a viable option for those with chronic illness, elderly or people or organizations who simply don't have the budget or time to care for their potted plants.

Studies have long shown that faux foliage provides many of the same biophilic benefits as live plants. New studies even point to these replica solutions to greenery having less of an overall carbon footprint than their living counterparts, but until now there has not been a viable, realistic, all-weather solution for faux plants.

UpScaper's is changing this with the introduction of the Flawless Fauxlage (TM) an all-weather potted plant solution with the power of Vistafolia's proven plant technologies.

In addition to their superior UV performance, freeze/thaw performance and realism, Flawless Fauxliage artificial plants also come in a variety of shapes, styles and colors, giving people the opportunity to customize their planters in ways that aren't possible with real plants.

Flawless Fauxliage provides plant collections aimed at mood outcomes based on color science or al-a-cart options for homeowners and also provides robust custom solutions for, expansive commercial projects.

"As Co-Founder & Vistafolia Certified Installer Trainer, 13 years of experience in artificial greening manufacturing, I can assuredly say this planter solution is changing the lives and businesses of people in and new, exciting way - and we are energized and delighted by the response we get on every project." - Jackie Wiener, Principal UpScapers

About UpScapers

Established in 2020, UpScapers designs and installs Vistafolia replica green walls and potted foliage (The Flawless Flowerpot ™), as well as live plant green walls throughout the Americas and surrounding Islands. UpScapers supplies, trains and supports a vast network of certified Vistafolia Resellers and is invested in educating the architectural & design community on biophilic design benefits and the faux greening trend.

About Vistafolia

Established in 2014, Vistafolia designs, manufactures, and supplies unique and versatile ultra-realistic lush artificial green wall systems which are sold globally and work in conjunction with UpScapers to service and train its reseller base in the Americas and surrounding islands.

Media Contact

JACQUELINE SUZANNE WIENER, UpScapers, 866-710-1303, info@upscapers.com

Twitter

SOURCE UpScapers