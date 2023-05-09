Yamaha Makes a Comeback at InfoComm on June 14-16, 2023

Showcasing the latest in audio solutions and innovative technologies

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Yamaha announced their 2023 return to InfoComm, the world's largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America. Yamaha Corporation of America and Yamaha Unified Communications will be displayed side-by-side, showcasing solutions designed to connect the world through sound & music. Whether amplifying a musical performance live on-stage, through installed solutions, or connecting people through conferencing; when it comes to sound, it just makes sense to trust a company that lives and breathes music.

Attendees can stop by and check out the latest audio solution lines and technologies, such as the Yamaha award-winning conference audio solution, ADECIA, the revolutionary VSP-2 Speech Privacy System, the newest compact digital mixing console, DM3, which launched at The NAMM Show to great review, RIVAGE PM Digital Mixing Systems, NEXO solutions, and more exciting announcements closer to the show!

"The teams at Yamaha have taken advantage of the time over the past several years to work behind the scenes on new solutions and innovations that are purpose built for those that have turned a love for music into a career amplifying music," says Preston Gray, Marketing Director, Professional Audio. "We are excited to share what we've been working on at InfoComm 23. Yamaha connects people with music in ways no manufacturer can, and what we plan to share this year ensures every transient and nuance is heard the way it was intended!"

Yamaha will hold five speaking engagements.

Timothy Mackie, MCSA, MCSE, CTS, Deciphering the Technology Differences in Beamforming Microphone Solutions

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

REGISTRATION LINK

LOCATION: W311EF

Balasz Boldog, CTS, Resolving the Audio Challenges of the Open Meeting Space

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM

REGISTRATION LINK

LOCATION: W311EF

Timothy Mackie, MCSA, MCSE, CTS, Main Stage Panel on "Trend Forecasting: Learning"

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

REGISTRATION LINK

LOCATION: Booth #2260

Timothy Mackie, MCSA, MCSE, CTS, Implementing AI Algorithms with Audio and Video

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

REGISTRATION LINK

LOCATION: W314AB

Jeremy Satchell, R&D Manager, Live Event Audio for Beginners

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

REGISTRATION LINK

LOCATION: ED76

"For the first time in five years, we're proud to announce that Yamaha UC and Yamaha Pro Audio will be together again at InfoComm. We have many new technologies to showcase including our recently updated ADECIA audio solution, our VSP-2 Speech Privacy system, and so much more. Our meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of product design and manufacturing, as well as our thorough testing and commitment to innovation will be clearly displayed in every one of our unique products on the show floor," said Tatsuya Umeo, CEO of Yamaha Unified Communications. "This year I'm especially proud of the numerous educational sessions and presentations YUC has been chosen to lead in order to showcase what makes Yamaha the leader in audio."

To see Yamaha at InfoComm, please visit Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida from June 13-16, 2023. Yamaha #4671 and Yamaha UC #4773.

Don't miss out! Register for the event today, use the VIP code YAM801 https://www.infocommshow.org/attend

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

Yamaha is an AVIXA Global Partner.

