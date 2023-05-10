DetoxRx Launches with DNA Swab Program Aimed Improving Patient Outcomes & Reducing Malpractice Risk for MDs, Hospitals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact DetoxRx:
(954) 546-0077
Today DetoxRx, a biotech and patient-care solutions company, launched its core program to modernize patient diagnosis with DNA Swab, which allows for near pin-point accuracy. This program will also reduce the risk of patient malpractice claims.
“This is the next logical evolution in patient care. There’s no arguing about DNA. This can move the dial from doctors ‘practicing’ to mastering medicine with this diagnostic tool now at their disposal,” DetoxRx Founder & CEO Anthony Beven said. “The other benefit is patients can receive and easily interpret the DNA swab reports without the assistance doctors or other medical staff.”
A 2022 report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 7.4 million misdiagnosis errors are made every year, 2.6 million people receive a harm that could have been prevented, and another 370,000 are permanently disabled or die because of the misdiagnosis.
Medical misdiagnosis and medical errors can cost millions. According to Gladstein Law PLLC, which cites a 2013 report from Medscape, the average out-of-court settlement for medical malpractice claims was about $425,000 and the average jury award in the same year exceeded $1 million.
According to Justpoint.com, medical malpractice cases generally fall into three major categories: 26% of claims related to failure to diagnose; 24% of claims relate to surgery, 28.5% of claims relate to improper treatment, and 5.1% due to adverse drug events (data analyzed from 2017-2021).
DetoxRx DNA Swab Solutions & Program Support
Here’s how the general DNA Health report will reduce medical misdiagnosis in chronic care patients by giving exact genetic information as it relates to detox enzymes and rate how the body detoxes, inflammation inside of the body and oxidative stress – the event that occurs when free radicals and cell debris attack and destroy human cells.
Areas covered in the DNA Health report:
• Methylation
• Detoxification
• Inflammation
• Lipid metabolism
• Insulin sensitivity
• Bone health
• Oxidative stress
The Drug DNA report is for chronic care, including diabetic, cancer and heart disease patients on multiple medications. The report analyzes patient-specific DNA data and how that person is likely to respond to medications. Patient genotypes are mapped to maximize drug therapy efficacy, minimize potential drug interactions and enhance outcomes.
High-risk medications, such as Epinephrine, Insulin, Heparin and Opiates, have the potential to cause significant patient harm or even death when used erroneously. Special safeguards should be in place in most healthcare institutions to minimize the risk of errors associated with these medications.
82% of American adults take at least one medication and 29% take five or more medications. Adverse Drug Events are the 4th leading cause of death in the U.S. Approximately $3.5 billion is spent annually on extra medical costs due to these events, according to government data from the CDC, National Centers for Health Statistics and the FDA.
Program Support – Hospitals
• A check list for both patient and provider that they go through together for collaborative care & staff monitor and response to patient concerns on a Slack wall collaboration.
• A video training series outlining medical misdiagnosis, medical errors, and prevention solutions and how-to interpret DNA swab reports.
• A dietary review of anti-inflammatory and immune support foods, as well supplements to advise for & supplement instructions.
Program Support – Medical Practices
• A patient detox guide covering all aspects of the detoxification process for the body, how-to eat for the body, how and why inflammation occurs, external body detox therapies and how-to measure progress in a self-care scenario.
• Two meal plans (vegan or plant-based) covering breakfast, lunch and dinner across 120 days.
• A grocery shopping guide, weight-loss tips & tricks, a chronic illness/cancer guide and more.
• Patient access to specialty supplement protocols across 18 different health ailments. Supplements are whole-food, plant-based, cold-pressed with key enzymatic ingredients for maximum absorption.
About
DetoxRx is a biotech company is advancing patient-care solutions by addressing the problem of misdiagnosis, which impacts 7.4 million Americans every year, through DNA Swab kit diagnosis. This method delivers 99.9% accuracy. Epithelial cells contain the same DNA as blood cells. Approximately 370,000 are permanently disabled or die because of misdiagnosis. Malpractice payouts to patients can be up to $1 million or more. Visit DetoxRx.biz for more information.
DetoxRx
(954) 546-0077
Today DetoxRx, a biotech and patient-care solutions company, launched its core program to modernize patient diagnosis with DNA Swab, which allows for near pin-point accuracy. This program will also reduce the risk of patient malpractice claims.
“This is the next logical evolution in patient care. There’s no arguing about DNA. This can move the dial from doctors ‘practicing’ to mastering medicine with this diagnostic tool now at their disposal,” DetoxRx Founder & CEO Anthony Beven said. “The other benefit is patients can receive and easily interpret the DNA swab reports without the assistance doctors or other medical staff.”
A 2022 report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 7.4 million misdiagnosis errors are made every year, 2.6 million people receive a harm that could have been prevented, and another 370,000 are permanently disabled or die because of the misdiagnosis.
Medical misdiagnosis and medical errors can cost millions. According to Gladstein Law PLLC, which cites a 2013 report from Medscape, the average out-of-court settlement for medical malpractice claims was about $425,000 and the average jury award in the same year exceeded $1 million.
According to Justpoint.com, medical malpractice cases generally fall into three major categories: 26% of claims related to failure to diagnose; 24% of claims relate to surgery, 28.5% of claims relate to improper treatment, and 5.1% due to adverse drug events (data analyzed from 2017-2021).
DetoxRx DNA Swab Solutions & Program Support
Here’s how the general DNA Health report will reduce medical misdiagnosis in chronic care patients by giving exact genetic information as it relates to detox enzymes and rate how the body detoxes, inflammation inside of the body and oxidative stress – the event that occurs when free radicals and cell debris attack and destroy human cells.
Areas covered in the DNA Health report:
• Methylation
• Detoxification
• Inflammation
• Lipid metabolism
• Insulin sensitivity
• Bone health
• Oxidative stress
The Drug DNA report is for chronic care, including diabetic, cancer and heart disease patients on multiple medications. The report analyzes patient-specific DNA data and how that person is likely to respond to medications. Patient genotypes are mapped to maximize drug therapy efficacy, minimize potential drug interactions and enhance outcomes.
High-risk medications, such as Epinephrine, Insulin, Heparin and Opiates, have the potential to cause significant patient harm or even death when used erroneously. Special safeguards should be in place in most healthcare institutions to minimize the risk of errors associated with these medications.
82% of American adults take at least one medication and 29% take five or more medications. Adverse Drug Events are the 4th leading cause of death in the U.S. Approximately $3.5 billion is spent annually on extra medical costs due to these events, according to government data from the CDC, National Centers for Health Statistics and the FDA.
Program Support – Hospitals
• A check list for both patient and provider that they go through together for collaborative care & staff monitor and response to patient concerns on a Slack wall collaboration.
• A video training series outlining medical misdiagnosis, medical errors, and prevention solutions and how-to interpret DNA swab reports.
• A dietary review of anti-inflammatory and immune support foods, as well supplements to advise for & supplement instructions.
Program Support – Medical Practices
• A patient detox guide covering all aspects of the detoxification process for the body, how-to eat for the body, how and why inflammation occurs, external body detox therapies and how-to measure progress in a self-care scenario.
• Two meal plans (vegan or plant-based) covering breakfast, lunch and dinner across 120 days.
• A grocery shopping guide, weight-loss tips & tricks, a chronic illness/cancer guide and more.
• Patient access to specialty supplement protocols across 18 different health ailments. Supplements are whole-food, plant-based, cold-pressed with key enzymatic ingredients for maximum absorption.
About
DetoxRx is a biotech company is advancing patient-care solutions by addressing the problem of misdiagnosis, which impacts 7.4 million Americans every year, through DNA Swab kit diagnosis. This method delivers 99.9% accuracy. Epithelial cells contain the same DNA as blood cells. Approximately 370,000 are permanently disabled or die because of misdiagnosis. Malpractice payouts to patients can be up to $1 million or more. Visit DetoxRx.biz for more information.
DetoxRx
DetoxRx PR
+1 954-546-0077
email us here
DetoxRx CEO Anthony Beven