The Afro Caribbean Business Network is the newest member of The Landing Pad!
Whitby Chamber of Commerce WCC Welcomes the Afro Caribbean Business Network to The Landing Pad!
It has been a pleasure getting to work with the Whitby Chamber of Commerce and learn more about the engaging activities that are done throughout the year.”WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In our continued commitment to serve and uplift our members, we at the Afro Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) are thrilled to announce our collaboration with the Whitby Chamber of Commerce. This partnership is a step forward in our mission to support business owners, particularly those of African and Caribbean heritage. The Whitby Chamber of Commerce (WCC), already a steadfast ally of the Downtown Whitby BIA at the LaunchPad, graciously welcomes ACBN to share their office space.
— Ryan Knight ACBN
ACBN's Executive Director, Ryan-O'Neil Knight, expressed, "Collaborating with the Whitby Chamber of Commerce has been an enlightening experience. Their diverse range of engaging activities throughout the year inspired us to deepen our own involvement by becoming a member and sharing the workspace at the Landing Pad. We are energized by the prospect of empowering Black entrepreneurs and fostering connections with the broad network of business owners in Durham, hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds."
At ACBN, we provide informative sessions, networking events, microloans, and marketing support to bolster business capacity. Our work is dedicated to assisting business owners of African and Caribbean heritage in comprehending their current business situation and crafting a roadmap for growth.
"Both the teams from WCC and Downtown Whitby BIA are invigorated by this new addition to our Landing Pad. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to our collaborative workspace, embracing the spirit of growth, community, and mutual support." Natalie Prychitko, CEO Whitby Chamber of Commerce
Other