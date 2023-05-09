Work for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

What do Computer Scientists do at CDER?

The duties of a Computer Scientist at CDER differ by office. Opportunities may include:

Implementing and configuring software packages that form the basis of the modern computing environment for scientific review of human drugs and therapeutic biologics.

Attending and participating in symposiums on the application of software requirements related to medical data.

Developing briefing papers providing the probable consequences of the various courses of action along with recommendations.

Serving as a technical project manager and/or technical lead to assure the end-to-end delivery of technical products.

Related positions include:

How can I find a Computer Scientist position at CDER?

Available CDER positions are listed on USAJOBS and under the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

Search USAJOBS by Keyword: CDER. You can filter your search by Agency: Food and Drug Administration and Series: 1550 - Computer Science. Visit We Are Hiring | FDA to find a current listing of opportunities utilizing the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

Where can I learn more about careers at the FDA?

For general information on working at the FDA and additional employment opportunities, visit: Jobs and Training at FDA.