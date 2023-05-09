What do Computer Scientists do at CDER?

The duties of a Computer Scientist at CDER differ by office. Opportunities may include:

  • Implementing and configuring software packages that form the basis of the modern computing environment for scientific review of human drugs and therapeutic biologics.
  • Attending and participating in symposiums on the application of software requirements related to medical data.
  • Developing briefing papers providing the probable consequences of the various courses of action along with recommendations.
  • Serving as a technical project manager and/or technical lead to assure the end-to-end delivery of technical products.

Related positions include:

How can I find a Computer Scientist position at CDER?

Available CDER positions are listed on USAJOBS and under the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

  1. Search USAJOBS by Keyword: CDER. You can filter your search by Agency: Food and Drug Administration and Series: 1550 - Computer Science.
  2. Visit We Are Hiring | FDA to find a current listing of opportunities utilizing the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

Where can I learn more about careers at the FDA?

For general information on working at the FDA and additional employment opportunities, visit: Jobs and Training at FDA.