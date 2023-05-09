Work for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
What do Computer Scientists do at CDER?
The duties of a Computer Scientist at CDER differ by office. Opportunities may include:
- Implementing and configuring software packages that form the basis of the modern computing environment for scientific review of human drugs and therapeutic biologics.
- Attending and participating in symposiums on the application of software requirements related to medical data.
- Developing briefing papers providing the probable consequences of the various courses of action along with recommendations.
- Serving as a technical project manager and/or technical lead to assure the end-to-end delivery of technical products.
Related positions include:
How can I find a Computer Scientist position at CDER?
Available CDER positions are listed on USAJOBS and under the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.
- Search USAJOBS by Keyword: CDER. You can filter your search by Agency: Food and Drug Administration and Series: 1550 - Computer Science.
- Visit We Are Hiring | FDA to find a current listing of opportunities utilizing the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.
Where can I learn more about careers at the FDA?
For general information on working at the FDA and additional employment opportunities, visit: Jobs and Training at FDA.