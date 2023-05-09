Attorney General Skrmetti Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

Nashville – Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced that low-income consumers who were eligible to prepare and file their taxes for free but were deceived into paying TurboTax’s owner Intuit to file will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. Tennessee will receive at least $3,725,185.16 for more than 120,305 consumers who were deceived into paying for tax services that should have been free. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

In 2022, a coalition of attorneys general led by New York, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, announced a $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit for deceiving millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed on to the agreement.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

###

