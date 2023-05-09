Enterprise Quantum Computing

Increase in usage of modeling & simulation in healthcare, BFSI & energy sector drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Reach to USD 18,336.45 Million by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Huawei, Intel & Toshiba." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global enterprise quantum computing market size was valued at USD 1,370.82 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 18,336.45 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, demand for high-performance computing, and demand from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market. However, operational challenges and stability & error correction issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advent of on-premises quantum computers for businesses and technological advancements creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The global enterprise quantum computing market analysis is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 33.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the optimization segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the global enterprise quantum computing industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cyber security segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global enterprise quantum computing market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group, Google, D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Microsoft, and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

⁕ Various organizations across the world adopted advanced computing techniques to enhance their business processes amid shift to "work from home" culture and improve operational efficiency.

⁕ Countries installed enterprise quantum computing applications and implemented various solutions to maintain operations in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

