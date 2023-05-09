Changing the Programmatic Ad Buying Landscape with AdForce
Reach Target Audiences with PrecisionWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GaleForce Digital Technologies surpasses the competition with its highly advanced programmatic ad buying software, AdForce. This demand-side platform allows advertisers to hone in on target audiences with a new level of precision desired by all marketers.
The AdForce Benefit
AdForce enables marketers to leverage tens of thousands of data layers for the highest degree of precision when defining audiences. Utilizing this, advertisers can promote image, video, and audio ads to the right audience, at the right time, and in the right place, eliminating wasted budget. Users can place these ads on more than 95% of places ads appear through premium, brand-safe publishers.
AdForce can automatically improve digital buys by optimizing budgets to the viewers with the highest intent to convert at the lowest cost. This capability helps advertisers save time by eliminating redundancies and repetitive tasks such as bid adjustments.
Advertisers can execute several different audience targeting techniques with AdForce. Several capabilities include targeting consumers based on their browsing patterns, preferred websites, and remarketing to them after they’ve already engaged with a destination website. It is also possible to serve ads on websites with related content and embed ads in highly relevant content with native ads. Advertisers can also deliver ads in extremely precise, geo-fenced areas, such as gyms, supermarkets, and other businesses.
AdForce is one platform out of an all-in-one marketing suite used by agencies and advertisers to implement all aspects of their marketing campaigns. Businesses can choose one or more tools based on their needs, or combine them all for complete control of their marketing strategy.
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
