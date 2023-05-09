Guru Krupa Foundation Funds The Desai Foundation for Vocational Skills Training for Women and Adolescent Girls in India
$25,000 for Vocational Skills Training for Women and Adolescent Girls in Kalavasal and Virudhunagar, District of Tamil Nadu, IndiaWOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Desai Foundation was recently awarded $25,000 in grant funding from The Guru Krupa Foundation to support further Vocational Skills Training for Women and Adolescent Girls within India. This continued partnership from the Guru Krupa Foundation will fund entrepreneurship programming and technical education training in Tamil Nadu, India.
The Desai Foundation's extensive experience spans over 25 years, during which we have created and executed successful livelihood programs for women and girls in underserved communities across several Indian states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Our Vocational Skills Training program has already impacted over 856,000 individuals. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we remain committed to our mission of empowering women by providing them with sustainable employment opportunities and the tools to dream beyond their circumstances.
The Guru Krupa Foundation follows a holistic approach to charitable giving. Their philosophy is to help those less fortunate, support causes related to acquiring knowledge (both materialistic and non-materialistic), and preserve heritage and expertise.
“The Desai Foundation is proud to continue our many years of partnership with the Guru Krupa Foundation and to align missions of serving vulnerable communities," said Megha Desai, President.
This grant is critical to the work of our organization. It will serve over 400 women and girls 18 and older by providing necessary vocational training. The funds will assist in programming and workshops to train women in computer skills, sewing and design, beautician skills, and candle and diya making. Additionally, funding will aid in providing women hygiene kits and access to entrepreneurship courses covering finance, management, sales, and marketing.
Our Vocational Training Centers are designed to empower women with practical skills and knowledge to pursue income-generating opportunities that are well-suited to their needs. Through our program, women receive in-depth training on a variety of skills, including tailoring, embroidery, computer literacy, and English language proficiency, enabling them to obtain seasonal work, set up their own businesses, or find employment in various fields.
Moreover, the program provides women with essential financial literacy training, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to manage their finances effectively. According to a study by the World Bank, only 27% of Indian women have access to formal financial services, compared to 40% of men. This disparity can create significant hurdles for women who wish to start businesses or manage their finances independently. Our program addresses this issue by teaching women about basic banking principles, investing, and managing both their company's and family's finances.
By providing women with vocational skills training and financial literacy skills, The Desai Foundation's program enables them to become more self-sufficient and confident in their ability to provide for themselves and their families. This helps to break the cycle of poverty that has kept many women in India from realizing their full potential.
"We believe this renewal grant award will create a meaningful impact to empower disadvantaged women. We are thrilled to continue working to give women opportunities to secure livelihoods and generate income for their families," said Megha Desai, President.
India is a rapidly developing country, with a projected growth rate of 6.8% this year, according to the IMF. This growth is expected to make India the third-largest economy in the world by 2030. Despite the country's fast development, many Indian women still face societal barriers that limit their opportunities for professional growth. Many women live in multigenerational households, where traditional gender roles are still upheld. When family obligations arise, women are often encouraged to prioritize unpaid household labor over their careers. The Desai Foundation's Vocational Training program helps women gain skills that can lead to earning income from home, while still being able to manage their family responsibilities. With these skills, women can gain financial independence, self-confidence, and a greater sense of control over their lives.
About The Desai Foundation
The Desai Foundation started its journey by providing services to communities with limited access to health and education resources in Gujarat, India, since 1997. We have reached over 5.6 million individuals with over 30 programs such as health and hygiene camps, menstrual health programs, vocational training programs, science and entrepreneurship, and more. Our work focuses on empowering women and children through community programming to elevate health and livelihood in the over 2,500 villages we serve in Gujarat, Maharashtra Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha.
About Guru Krupa Foundation
The Guru Krupa Foundation (GKF) is a private foundation incorporated in New York. The Foundation follows a holistic approach to charitable giving. Project categories range from basic needs (food, shelter, health, and basic education) to more esoteric ones (higher education, arts & culture, spirituality, and the environment).
