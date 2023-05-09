Caring for Airmen: Liberty Wing provides post-deployment medical exams

Seven recently-returned 512th Airlift Wing deployers completed medical exams May 5, 2023, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

This group of Liberty Wing warriors are among more than 150 wing reservists who deployed globally this year. One focus in their reintegration process is completing medical appointments. Part of this process is a Separation History and Physical Exam, or SHPE. This exam is required when Reserve Component members are on active-duty orders for 180 days or more of continuous service.

Master Sgt. Lindsey Messner, 512th Aerospace Medical Squadron physical exams manager, is one of the focal points in assisting the returnees with their post deployment medical needs.

“The SHPE questionnaire basically has them answer any health questions related to their deployment,” she said. “If anything physically or mentally detrimental happened during the deployment, we can provide continuing care for those conditions.”

Messner said the 436th Medical Group plays an integral part in the process as well by assisting with in-person care, laboratory work and audiograms. She said she really appreciates the help from her active-duty counterparts.

Sandra Krumm, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron SHPE nurse, said she enjoys being able to pitch in to ensure 512th AW members get the best possible service after deploying.

“I assist with scheduling the Airmen coming back from deployment who need SHPEs along with giving the instructions on tasks that need to be completed prior to their SHPE appointment,” she said. “Once their SHPE is completed, I upload all the documents into their chart and close out their SHPE.”

Staff Sgt. Geyo Magahis, 512th Security Forces Squadron, recently returned from a deployment with U.S. Africa Command, and said he was grateful for the timely help.

“It’s one of the first things I was trying to get taken care of, and it’s nice that they got us squared away in literally the first 48 hours after arriving home,” he said. “I had questions and issues that I wanted to address. The fact that they were able to help immediately was a big relief.”

Messner said being able to help recently deployed patients is the most rewarding part of her job.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this process,” she said. “I enjoy helping them, not only when they come back from deployment, but also years down the line if they need continuing care.”