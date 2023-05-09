DermaSensor Kicks off Skin Cancer Awareness Month by Winning “Best New Technology Solution in Dermatology”
This award is a testament to that powerful technology, our completion of robust clinical studies demonstrating its strong performance, and our mission to make a positive impact on the world.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor Inc. is pleased to announce that it is a winner in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program for its innovative, non-invasive device that better equips primary care physicians (PCPs) to detect skin cancer. The health technology company, based in Miami, Florida, was selected for its groundbreaking technology in the field of dermatology and was honored with the title "Best New Technology Solution - Dermatology."
The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is designed to recognize the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the medical technology industry. The program received a record number of submissions this year, with over 4,000 nominations from companies around the world. Winners were selected based on a rigorous review, scoring, and analysis process conducted by a panel of experts from the healthcare and technology industries. Former winners of the dermatology award include Revian, Inc. in 2020 and Mindera in 2021, with the 2022 winner being Castle Biosciences which is a public diagnostics company with a market capitalization over $500 million.
“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from MedTech Breakthrough,” said Cody Simmons, CEO of DermaSensor. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and commercialize a technology that has the potential to improve skin cancer detection. This award is a testament to that powerful technology, our completion of robust clinical studies demonstrating its strong performance, and our mission to make a positive impact on the world.”
DermaSensor’s technology has already gained significant recognition in the medical community. The device was granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation in 2021 and was recently recognized with the prestigious 2023 Edison Award as a Silver award winner in the Health, Medical, & Biotech category.
About DermaSensor, Inc.
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company that develops non-invasive tools to better equip primary care providers for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld system that uses machine learning and spectroscopy to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor’s mission is to improve outcomes and save on healthcare costs by providing broad access to effective skin cancer checks since most Americans do not receive an annual skin exam. The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked and is available for sale in Australia. The FDA submission for the device is currently pending review; the device is not currently available for sale in the US.
