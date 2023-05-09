Release of Groundbreaking New Documentary on Mental Health: "Breaking the Silence"

Breaking the Silence Streaming Now

"Breaking the Silence," an award-winning documentary film on psychosis and psychotic conditions, is now available for streaming on Amazon

An insightful journey into the complex world of mental illness” — Doug Whipple, President, New Hope Film Festival

USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Rule Media, LLC is pleased to announce that, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, their groundbreaking award-winning documentary film about the phenomena of psychosis and psychotic conditions, BREAKING THE SILENCE, has just been released on the Amazon streaming platform.

A genuine, honest, sincere, and intimately personal account of struggles with mental health, the film tracks an uplifting, inspirational, and moving story of catharsis, redemption, and renewal, interwoven with a plethora of educational information about the origins, diagnosis, and treatment of these phenomena from some of the most notable and knowledgable experts in the field. It's a profound look at how the mind can break, and how it can ultimately heal.

The goal of the documentary is to educate, inform, and most importantly to show folks out there who are suffering that they're not alone in these experiences and that recovery, redemption, and renewal are all quite possible with the right tools, techniques, and support.

BREAKING THE SILENCE has won awards for: Best Educational Film at the Cannes World Film Festival - Remember the Future; Best Mental Health Diagnosis at the Believe Psychology Film Festival; the Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary at the New Hope Film Festival; and the Consciousness Award at the Awareness Film Festival.

The film will also be featured at the annual National Alliance on Mental Illness conference (NAMICon 2023) at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of their Movie Spotlight Screening Program on Friday, May 26, 2023 @ 12:30 p.m.

The filmmaker and central subject, Dara Sanandaji, is a business owner, supporter of the arts, and mental health advocate residing in Washington, D.C.

For all inquiries and additional information, including screeners and events, please contact:

Dara Sanandaji, JD, CFP®

Writer/Director/Producer, Editor, and Author

Golden Rule Media, LLC

w: www.goldenrulemedia.com

e: dara.sanandaji@goldenrulemedia.com

ph: 312-870-0127

Breaking the Silence (2023) - Official Trailer (YouTube)