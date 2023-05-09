Active World Holdings Inc Announces The Launch of Decentralized Merchant Checkout DivinciPay
DivinciPay is a disruptive decentralized alternative checkout that lets merchants on WIX accept more than 1000 crypto tokens instead of cash.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Holdings Inc, (“AWH”) a leading decentralized crypto company, is pleased to announce the DiVinciPay "no-code" plugin, is now available for WIX websites.
DiVinciPay is the first permissionless, non-custodial plugin designed specifically for WIX websites. Built as a powerful payment application, that integrates seamlessly within an existing WIX website, DiVinciPay instantly upgrades a WIX Web2 website to a high-powered, Web3 platform. By simply adding the DiVinciPay “No-Code” plugin to a WIX website, customers will have access to thousands of ERC-20 tokens to use as payment at checkout. Merchants can easily grow their customer reach by adding DiVinciPay to their existing WIX service.
Currently, WIX, ltd has over 200,000,000 websites using their DIY platform (NASDAQ:WIX), with over 75% of these sites offering shopping functionality. With the advent of DiVinciPay, they will now be able to accept payment from over 1,000 ERC-20 cryptocurrencies at checkout. The AWH 2023 growth strategy is to onboard a minimum of 10,000 WIX websites on the DiVinciPay platform at an introductory rate of $99.00 per month with zero transaction fees.
This is a great milestone for AWH, as the team has delivered the ability to spend cryptocurrencies across potentially hundreds of millions of websites on the Wix.com platform. Additionally, DiVinciPay offers aspiring Web3 and cryptocurrency companies instant use cases for their token projects and ecosystems while giving token holders alternatives to selling the tokens for fiat to pay for goods and services. According to an early AWH blog post https://www.awcxchange.com/post/utility-vs-liquidity Utility vs Liquidity prioritizes utility for tokens as it drives both scarcity and ultimately sustainability for token projects, while they evolve to interact with real world economy, NFTs and Metaverses.
The rollout of DiVinciPay merchant checkout technologies represent only the very beginning. AWH plans to bring millions of existing businesses into the future with Web3 integration. DiVinciPay’s growing list of token projects, cryptocurrencies, and metaverse assets are creating a formidable ecosystem of decentralized alternative commerce. In our vision of the future, this ecosystem has the power to deliver freedom, and render fiat conversions obsolete.
If you currently operate your online store using a WIX website and would like to add DiVinciPay to your existing checkout, please visit www.DiVinciPay.com and sign up today.
The DiVinciPay payment platform is continuously onboarding new tokens. If you have a token that you would like to see listed, please email concierge@activeworldclub.com or concierge@madhattersociety.com
About Active World Holdings:
The AWH mission is to decentralize and democratize commerce through the use of Web3 technologies. Our projects are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWH created a safe space for all community members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully, while working toward the future freedoms that Web3 can deliver. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access.
For more information about Active World Holdings please visit www.ActiveWorldClub.com, www.madhattersociety.com or email concierge@activeworldclub.com
