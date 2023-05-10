Lolaark Vision Earns Certification from the American Bureau of Shipping for its Real-Time Video Clarifier

Lolaark Vision's underwater real-time video clarifier awarded Level 4 New Technology Qualification status from ABS for remote inspection in low visibility environments.

Lolaark Vision's technology is awarded a New Technology Qualification certificate from ABS for enhancing underwater visibility in low-visibility environments.

We are honored to have earned this prestigious certification from ABS, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products and services to our customers...” — Prof. Emanuel Papadakis, CEO of Lolaark Vision Inc

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lolaark Vision Inc, a provider of advanced underwater vision systems was awarded a Level 4 New Technology Qualification status from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for their real-time video clarifier. ABS is the largest classification society for shipping and offshore structures in the world. A ship’s seaworthiness for transporting goods or passengers is a necessary requirement for transportation industry, commerce and marine insurance.In their maturity statement certificate, ABS classifies the readiness level of the underwater real-time video clarifier of Lolaark Vision as Remote Inspection "Qualified" Technology for low visibility environments. This is the highest level of maturity standalone software can achieve as a new technology by ABS. The Level 4 "Technology Qualified" is equivalent to the Level 6 technology readiness level of the US Department of Defense and ISO 16290 standards.The ABS certification recognizes the exceptional quality and reliability of Lolaark Vision's real-time video clarifier, which significantly expands the horizontal visibility radius and, on average, doubles the video clarification factor during underwater inspections . This means that if a naked digital camera in murky waters must be at 10 inches away from an inspected surface to allow all details to be visible, Lolaark Vision's technology allows the camera to stay further away from the surface, at 20 inches, without any loss of clarity of shapes and surface details. This means that inspection time is cut by 50% without losing anything in quality but on the contrary, gaining in quality. The evaluation was conducted through an extensive trial carried out by a team of ABS personnel, Lolaark Vision, and Texas Commercial Diving."We are honored to have earned this prestigious certification from ABS, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products and services to our customers by creating novel products and advancing computer vision," said Prof. Emanuel Papadakis, CEO of Lolaark Vision. "Our team has worked very hard to translate academic algorithms into software solutions that enable safer and more efficient underwater operations, and this certification is a testament to their dedication."The real-time video clarifier improves visibility during underwater inspections in harsh low-visibility environments dominated by haziness allowing inspectors to view and record clear video footage of underwater structures, which can be reviewed and analyzed to identify potential issues and make more informed decisions. The technology has been successfully tested in a range of applications, including hull inspection, and offshore structure inspections. Lolaark Vision Inc. gave a public demonstration of their flagship product " Clarifier 1.0 " in the Exhibition of the recent Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, USA, May 1-4, 2023. Currently, the product is available for all cameras, analog and digital, including HD-SDI cameras at 1080p resolutions. Lolaark Vision is working to expand the compatibility of IP cameras with the Clarifier. This will make all underwater robots compatible with the Clarifier at almost no extra cost for hardware.With this ABS certification, Lolaark Vision is well-positioned to expand its presence in the underwater inspection and construction markets, providing customers with the technology they need to operate safely and efficiently.About ABS:The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a leading classification society for shipping and offshore structures worldwide. Classification societies are responsible for certifying the safety and seaworthiness of ships and offshore structures. ABS provides services such as classification, certification, and verification of marine and offshore structures, including ships, mobile offshore drilling units, and fixed offshore structures. The ABS certification is widely recognized as a mark of quality, safety, and reliability in the shipping and offshore industries. Founded in 1862, ABS is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has a network of offices around the world. For more information, please visit https://ww2.eagle.org About Lolaark Vision Inc:Lolaark Vision is a provider of advanced underwater vision systems, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enable safer and more efficient underwater operations. Founded in 2021, Lolaark Vision is delivering high-quality products and services to customers in the underwater inspection and construction industries with plans to expand to the aerial drone and autonomous vehicles industries. For more information, please visit https://lolaarkvision.com

Our technology can achieve an average 50% reduction of the time required for commercial divers and underwater drone operators to inspect submerged structures.