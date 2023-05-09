The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces New Trellis Spa Leadership
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelleye Martin as the new director of Trellis Spa. With more than 25 years of experience in the spa and hospitality industry, Martin is well-suited to oversee the daily operations.
With more than 25 years of experience in the spa and hospitality industry, Martin is well-suited to oversee the daily operations of this luxurious destination while expanding the already exceptional service offerings to deliver a bespoke experience for every guest.
— Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director
Most recently, Martin worked at a resort-style spa in Madison, Wisconsin, where she honed her craft and built a strong reputation as a leader in the field. She is thrilled to bring her expertise to Houston and join the talented team at Trellis.
"In addition to the beauty of the property itself, what excites me the most is the incredible team here at Trellis," says Martin. "Their dedication to making the spa and the entire customer experience exceptional is truly remarkable. In my short time at Trellis, they have been an absolute joy to work with."
Trellis Spa, located on 27 acres of wooded property in the heart of Houston, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2021, adding 9,500 square feet to become the largest luxury spa in Texas. With 47 bespoke spa services, a retail boutique, an onsite restaurant, and the Soaking Pools & Garden experience, clients can indulge in the ultimate indoor/outdoor relaxation. Martin's appointment is a key part of the spa's continued commitment to providing the highest level of service and creating an unforgettable experience for spa guests.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
