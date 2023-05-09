New opinions: May 9

Falcon v. Knudsen, et al. 2023 ND 94

Docket No.: 20220380

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A district court order finding appellant did not establish a prima facie case for modification of primary residential responsibility and denying his motion to modify primary residential responsibility is affirmed. A trial court makes no findings of fact when reviewing a party’s affidavits accompanying a motion to modify custody. Determination of whether the movant established a prima facie case entitling him to an evidentiary hearing is a question of law. A district court’s order finding a movant did not establish a prima facie case for a change of primary residential responsibility is reviewed de novo. A district court order denying appellant’s motion to disqualify appellee’s counsel is affirmed.

Matter of Shane Lance Yates 2023 ND 93

Docket No.: 20220370

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: District court orders denying petitions for name changes are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7). Orders denying leave to file are not appealable.

Matter of Amy Jo Yates 2023 ND 93

Docket No.: 20220371

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: District court orders denying petitions for name changes are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7). Orders denying leave to file are not appealable.

Gartei v. Gartei 2023 ND 92

Docket No.: 20220358

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order denying a motion to vacate the judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

Nelson v. NDDOT 2023 ND 90

Docket No.: 20220355

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT.

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: Without a valid request for an on-site screening test, including a valid advisory, there can be no refusal to submit to screening under N.D.C.C. § 39-20-14.

State v. Walsh 2023 ND 89

Docket No.: 20220327

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: THEFT

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A district court must inform the defendant of the court’s authority to order restitution before a guilty plea can be accepted.

Legacie-Lowe v. Lowe 2023 ND 88

Docket No.: 20220314

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The district court’s findings are inadequate to understand the basis for the decision. The Court retains jurisdiction and remands for the district court to make specific findings of fact on whether there was infliction of fear of imminent domestic violence.

Johnson v. City of Jamestown 2023 ND 87

Docket No.: 20220283

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: PERSONAL INJURY

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A judgment dismissing a personal injury action is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

Anderson v. Anderson 2023 ND 86

Docket No.: 20220287

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: All property held by either party, whether held jointly or individually, is considered marital property. A capital loss may be used as a deduction for federal income tax purposes. A contempt order is collateral to the merits of the case and appealable by special statute. A party challenging a district court’s imposition of sanctions bears the burden of proving the court abused its discretion in light of the information available at the time.

E.R.J. v. T.L.B. 2023 ND 85

Docket No.: 20220199

Filing Date: 5/9/2023

Case Type: PATERNITY

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s findings that changing a child’s name is in the best interests of a child satisfies the good cause standard under N.D.C.C. § 14-20-57(7). Under section 14-03-20.1(2)-(3), N.D.C.C., a “person’s surname does not automatically change upon marriage,” but parties to a marriage may choose to change their name after solemnization “by entering the new surname in the space provided on the marriage license application.” A district court may order a child’s name be changed to a hyphenated combination of the parents’ names when requested as an alternative by a parent even when a petition does not specifically request that option, provided that both parties have notice at the hearing and opportunity to respond.