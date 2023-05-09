D.C. Based Minority Developer, Eluvial Enterprise Plans for $40 Million, 73-Unit Senior Housing Development

Eluvial Enterprise Logo Eluvial Shipping Container

Eluvial Enterprise, has received a grant of $300,000 to build affordable housing for seniors out of shipping containers.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate development and brokerage firm, Eluvial Enterprise, has been awarded a $300,000 grant from an e-commerce giant's housing equity fund. The grant will help fund the development of a 73-unit, multi-family housing project made out of shipping containers for low-income senior citizens in the Washington DC metropolitan area. The project is expected to cost $40 million and be completed in 2025. Eluvial Enterprise is part of a group of 12 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-led real estate developers that received a total of over $5 million in funding to construct affordable housing in areas such as DC, Seattle, and Tennessee.

The North Brentwood project will be a shipping container building with a concrete base and 40-foot shipping containers stacked on top. This type of construction is typically more cost-effective than conventional housing and can be completed faster due to its modular nature. The completed project will serve seniors aged 55 and above with incomes between 30% to 80% of the DC metro area's median income.

Eluvial Enterprise's President and Principal Broker, Dabrielle Goodwin, believes that more affordable housing projects in the US should use shipping containers because of their abundance, durability, and affordability. Goodwin says that shipping container apartments are common in Europe but not in the US, and their use could help alleviate the US's affordable housing shortage.

“Container apartments are really common in Europe, but in the US, not so much. There is a huge lack of affordable housing here, and using containers can help solve that, because the US has a huge amount of shipping containers that are sitting dormant – more than any other country.”

Eluvial Enterprise aims to build communities for people of color, particularly those in historically underserved areas. Goodwin hopes to show that a minority-led developer can build a sustainable and affordable product for minorities while addressing the wealth gap in the US. The Mayola Village project, named after Goodwin's grandmother, will feature local artists' work, including murals and community gardens, to inspire and uplift the community.

“I want to be able to show that we, a minority-led developer, can build a sustainable and affordable product for minorities. We also sat with seniors and talked with them to find out their specific needs and incorporate this into our project. This includes having more storage space, as many of the seniors are downsizing and moving out of larger homes, and they will bring a lot of their stuff with them.”

Goodwin wants the building to be a testament to their contribution towards providing affordable housing in the US, and she hopes that her grandmother will be proud of her granddaughter's accomplishment.

“My grandma is my heart, and I want to dedicate something to her before she leaves this world. I want her to be proud of the fact that her granddaughter built a whole apartment building bearing her name. I also want the building to be part of my legacy that I can leave to my future children. But most of all, I want it to become a testament to our contribution towards providing Americans with affordable housing,” Goodwin says.

The project demonstrates Eluvial Enterprise's commitment to developing sustainable and affordable housing options for low-income seniors in the Washington DC area.

3 BEDROOM SHIPPING CONTAINER MODEL 1