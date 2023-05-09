LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Releases Latest Impact Report for 2022
This report showcases the increasing reach of tech-enabled education and workforce upskilling products. Results show 40+ million learners served globally.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator, the leader in go-to-market support for early-stage edtech companies, announces today the release of its new 2022 Impact Report showcasing the progress of its active portfolio companies and the impact they are having on learners around the world.
This report pulls together self-reported statistics from the companies to showcase the increasing reach of tech-enabled education and workforce upskilling products. Taken together, this information shows improved access by many communities and learner types globally.
In addition, new case studies of quality research published in 2022 for seven of the companies are included. The scope of impact ranges from improving academic performance in math & ELA, to application of equity-centric design which closes the gap for Black & Latinx students, to improving the well-being of frontline workers in healthcare. The time of research, data collection and evaluation often covers a multi-year time span.
The current portfolio companies have reached a growing global audience of learners from pre-K through 12 to adults. Total audience reached by LearnLaunch's past and present portfolio companies crossed the 40 million mark, of which 21 million learners have been served by 52 current portfolio companies.
“We are very happy about these results and the role we had on these companies. In simple terms, for every dollar we put to work, ten learners were reached leading to greater access and improved learning experiences. This number is only growing,” said Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner.
LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator has developed a strong reputation for funding diverse-change makers building scalable and impactful products for grades pre-K through 12, higher education, and workforce training needs. The fund's sweet spot are companies with early evidence of product market fit and potential to scale their business and impact. 66% of companies backed by the fund are women and/or BIPOC entrepreneurs.
To drive added value, the fund operates an accelerator model that includes cohort-based investing, market-contextualized learning programs, and executive coaching for entrepreneurs. This approach is relationship-driven and entails a profound understanding of each company's individual needs and emphasis on providing a high dosage of social capital. As a part of the learning experience, each company works on the construction of a logic model to inform business and efficacy decisions. LearnLaunch’s milestones-based philosophy allows alignment of program objectives with tangible outcomes for achieving growth in both business and impact.
LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is committed to developing more efficacy & impact measurement resources for early-stage innovators. The fund is one of a growing number of investors actively measuring the impacts of their investments and was recognized as Emerging Impact Manager by Impact Assets in 2022. Earlier this year, the fund joined Impact Capital Managers, a network of private capital fund managers investing for superior returns and meaningful impact with collectively over $50B assets under management.
Applications for the newest cohort in the Breakthrough to Scale 2023 Program are open now until May 12th. Register to attend an info session to learn more and apply now. For more information about LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator and its portfolio companies, visit www.learnlaunch.com/accelerator.
