Medi-Weightloss Woodstock Voted “Best of Georgia” by Georgia Business Journal for Two Years in a Row
Clinic helps metro Atlanta patients lose 25,000 pounds of fatATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medi-Weightloss Woodstock, a weight loss and wellness clinic in Woodstock, GA, announced today that its clinic was named the winner of the Best of Georgia for the second year in a row by Georgia Business Journal. This award is important as it is the result of months of research and the people’s vote for local excellence and service.
“Our Medi-Weightloss Woodstock team is honored and humbled by this vote of confidence by Georgia Business Journal in our weight loss clinic,” says Arthur Tsiropoulos, owner and operator of Medi-Weightloss Woodstock. “This award confirms our aim to provide patients the best physician-supervised care and service in a safe manner for long-term, sustainable weight loss.”
Every year, the Best of Georgia vets thousands of nominations for the best local businesses in 20 categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Beauty & Spa, College & Specialized Training, and many others. Depending on the market sector, “best,” “regional winners,” and “honorable mentions” are awarded by category.
"Celebrating the successes of our Georgia business community is an honor and we're proud to see businesses like Medi-Weightloss continue to thrive year over year,” said David Greer, Publisher of Best of Georgia and Georgia Business Journal.
“In total, we’ve helped our patients lose 25,000 pounds of fat, and we look forward to continuing to assist even more patients in achieving their weight loss goals,” adds Tsiropoulos. “Hopefully, we’ll be the ‘Best of Georgia’ for many more years to come.”
ABOUT MEDI-WEIGHTLOSS
Based in Tampa, Florida, Medi-Weightloss is a national franchisor and direct provider of physician-supervised weight loss and wellness clinics and a promoter of eating healthy, grocer-accessible foods. With more than 100 franchised and company-owned locations across 27 states, Medi-Weightloss Woodstock is a family-owned, local small business established in Woodstock, Georgia in January 2017 that accepts insurance for its adult and dedicated adolescent weight loss programs. Through its evidence-based approach to treatment through clinical research, Medi-Weightloss Woodstock clinic patients have lost nearly 25,000 pounds of fat, that’s 12 tons of fat. To learn more, visit www.mediweightloss.com/locations/woodstock.
