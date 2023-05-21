Flagship Relax in Comfort The Villages Store Launches Tempur-Pedic Gallery
Relax in Comfort is the only wellness store in Florida where the consumer can try both Tempur-Pedic & Number Beds with unbiased professional sleep experts!
We are the ONLY showroom in Florida where you can try both the #1 rated memory foam mattress AND the #1 rated number bed in America - with us you can try BOTH and decide for yourself”THE VILLAGES, FL, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the first locally owned Tempur-Pedic retail partner in 1999, Relax in Comfort is proud to re-launch the all-new 2023 Tempur-Pedic® line of pressure relieving and cooling mattresses to The Villages' marketplace! Relax in Comfort was the first independent retail partner for Tempur-Pedic® in the State of Florida – introducing the “Classic” model mattress back in 1999 and is now the preeminent source in The Villages for the entire Tempur-Pedic collection of mattresses and smart power beds.
— Dan Wall
Thirty years ago, Tempur-Pedic transformed the mattress category, introducing a new kind of sleep that was deeply refreshing and truly transformative. The architect of that vision was Robert "Bobby" Trussell, Tempur-Pedic company founder and first CEO. However, the first Tempur-Pedic mattress was introduced by Fagerdala World Foams, a Swedish company who produced specialized mattress for clinical patients with severe third-degree burns. The specialized TEMPUR® material was effective to facilitate healing due to the pressure relieving qualities of the foam
Still a trade secret, TEMPUR material is made only in company-owned manufacturing plants using Tempur-Pedic's proprietary formula and manufacturing process. The brand's rigorous quality assurance measures ensure delivery of a consistent product, day after day, to consumers all over the world. "From day one, we were focused on the delivery of exceptional sleep," Trussell said. "That mindset is instilled within this company, and I see it in every Tempur-Pedic bed. While the look of the beds has changed over the years, it's the TEMPUR material that always delivers."
Relax in Comfort is the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep store in America founded in 1967 and now a 3rd generation family-owned business. Dan Wall, Flagship store co-owner & sleep industry pioneer stated “Tempur-Pedic provides today’s consumer a myriad of choices and a feel to fit the comfort level of any human”, Dan continued, “While our number beds provide for real time manual comfort adjustments, the Tempur-Pedic mattresses operate much like an automatic transmission in your car– automatically adjusting and contouring to your bodies curves without any conscious comfort adjustments required.”
The Tempur-Pedic brand stands alone as the quintessential leader in high quality pressure-relieving mattresses which are now available in a hybrid model which provides additional mobility while in the mattress. Dan Wall, also the inventor of the now famous Flex Head mattress design stated: "My favorite new Tempur-Pedic technology is the Luxe Breeze mattress- offering 10 degrees of additional cooling during the night, especially since cooler sleep has been associated with deeper, more restorative sleep.”
The Tempur-Pedic gallery at the Lake Sumter Landing location is part of the new expanded line of wellness products including the X-Chair, Furniture For Life luxury massage chairs and Personal Comfort smart number beds. When asked what makes his Villages' flagship location the BEST source to shop for a new mattress or smart sleep system, Mr. Wall concluded “We are the ONLY location in Florida where a customer can try both the #1 rated memory foam mattress AND the #1 rated smart number bed in America - with us you can try BOTH and decide for yourself which one best fits your needs"
About Relax in Comfort:
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family-owned and operated and has grown into an awarded and trusted source for the very best in wellness beds, massage chairs and accessories. We are dedicated to offering the very best in sleep systems, luxury massage chairs, X-Chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
About Tempur-Sealy International, Inc:
Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding provider. Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including TEMPUR®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Sealy Posturepedic® and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. is in Lexington, KY.F
Donald DePaulis
Relax In Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram