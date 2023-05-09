Western Financial Group Continues Commitment of Giving Back

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation 2022 Annual Report of Community Giving highlights our support across Canada

/EIN News/ -- High River, AB, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giving back to communities across Canada is engrained in the history and culture of Western Financial Group (Western). Since 2001, the organization, through the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (the Foundation), has been actively giving back to the communities where Western employees work and live. These contributions are championed by Western employees who actively take part in the fundraising and donation allocation.

As Canada’s Insurance Broker, giving back to local communities across Canada has always been a priority for Western, and 2022 was no exception.

See The 2022 Annual Report of Community Giving for stories and endorsements of the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation’s programs and commitments.

Supporting Foundation Infrastructure Grants

Each year, Western employees nominate a project within their community to receive a $5,000 Foundation Infrastructure Grant. In 2022, Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group and President of the Western Communities Foundation Board, announced that all 69 submitted applications would receive a grant totalling $345,000.

This added investment helped the Foundation achieve a milestone of over $5M given back to our communities.

“It was extremely touching to be able to end 2022 giving back to all of these projects, which will enhance each of our communities," says Laurette LaPlante, Director, Western Communities Foundation. “The Foundation is immensely proud to have given over $5 million back to our communities since our start in 2001. In addition to the infrastructure grants, the Foundation has supported over 2,000 non-profits and projects across Canada and has given bursaries to over 1,300 high school graduates.”

“As we transitioned back to in-person events, I am humbled that so many of our communities could safely resume their bake sales and barbecues, while others could attend high school graduations to present students with their awards in person,” continues Laurette.

In 2021, we introduced the Foundation’s new Indigenous Infrastructure Grant. We are happy to report that in 2022, five infrastructure grant projects were allotted to Indigenous communities, and a record 14 inspirational Awards were granted to Indigenous students to help them pursue educational opportunities.

Supporting Ukrainian Evacuees and the Red Cross

Another notable initiative in 2022 was our commitment to the Red Cross to support Ukrainian evacuees. In partnership with Western Financial Group, we were honoured to contribute $100,000 to support the Ukrainian evacuees arriving in Canada with little more than the clothes on their backs.

“I am incredibly proud of the Western Communities Foundation and the pivotal role it plays in strengthening the communities Western serves,” says Kenny. “Giving back locally and making a difference is always important for us, especially since this is a grassroots initiative where our employees nominate community organizations that can benefit; they know best where we can offer our support. This year a need was felt by the Red Cross, and we answered the call.”

Supporting our communities

Since the beginning, caring for Western’s local communities has guided all the Foundation’s actions. We want to continue to invest in and support the communities where we proudly live, work and play.

“Giving back is part of who we are. We won’t change that,” adds Laurette. “Our people are champions of our Foundation and want to continue to ensure we give back to our communities.” We will continue to raise funds and count on our wonderful teams who are proud to be part of our mission as an organization.”

For the full picture of 2022 community giving:

2022 Annual Report of Community Giving

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation supports causes that matter most to our customers, people, and the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has raised more than $5 million to support local communities.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services in over 200 communities through Sales and Service Centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western is Canada's insurance broker.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

