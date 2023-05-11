Leading US Wellness Travel Company, Vacayou, Announces Appointment of New Co-Founder
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Tampa, Florida, WWSG Travel, Inc DBA Vacayou, announced today that Chris Brown has been appointed Co-Founder of the company, in addition to his role as Chief Product Officer. An experienced business leader, founder, and entrepreneur, Chris Brown, will join the current CEO and Founder, Muirelle Montecalvo, in leading the business forward.
With 20+ years of experience in the travel industry and multiple successful exits, including Holidaywatchdog.com to TripAdvisor, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Vacayou team. Among Chris’ successes include co-founding and exiting sunshine.co.uk, one of the UK’s leaders in online travel.
“Chris’ experience in building successful travel technology startups makes him the ideal Co-Founder,” says Muirelle Montecalvo, CEO & Founder. “With his expertise, we are building technology that will not only be a game changer within the travel industry but also provide a better user experience on how we serve travelers, partners, and communities. I’m delighted to have found a great partnership working with Chris.”
"I am thrilled to expand our working relationship," says Chris. "I have admired Muirelle and the team's commitment to change how the world books travel, and I look forward to working more closely with her to drive the technology growth and innovation."
Cameron Newton of Relevance Ventures adds, "Having Chris as a Co-Founder acknowledges the great contribution he has already made to Vacayou and sets the table for the next chapter as the Company emerges as a leader in travel tech. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
ABOUT VACAYOU
Founded by Muirelle Montecalvo, Vacayou is building online booking technology for exclusive experiences focused on well-being and active adventures to invigorate the mind, body, and soul. The company’s mission is to create a healthier global community through wellness and active travel experiences.
Retreats & Resorts interested in learning more about using the technology and platform can reach out via https://vacayou.com/partners/resorts-retreats.
Media Contact:
Shelly Nyqvist
Head of Editorial & PR
Shelly@vacayou.com
Vacayou.com
Muirgheal Montecalvo
WWSG Travel, Inc. dba Vacayou
+1 833-822-2968
