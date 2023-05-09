Submit Release
Rare Leucistic Red-tailed Hawk Hatches Chick on Livestream

Angel Stands Guard Over Her Newly Hatched Chick

Leucistic birds are very rare, but never before has there been a live stream with a leucistic red-tailed hawk. Especially one that has hatched a chick!

I've been installing and watching live cams for a very long time. Angel is by far the most beautiful and unique bird I've ever seen. I hope the world appreciates her as much as I do.”
— Connor O'Brien - Window to Wildlife Co-owner
TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leucistic birds are very rare and struggle to survive out in the wild due to a lack of camouflage. Scientists believe that these birds can't even find a mate due to their coloration. Meet Angel a Leucistic Red-tailed hawk that is defying all the odds. Even though she has lost almost all of her camouflage, she is still able to hunt prey, defend herself from predators, successfully mate, and hatch a chick. Will her chicks have the same coloration as Angel? We aren't sure since leucism can be a rare and recessive gene.

Tom is Angel's mate, and he is a normal Red-tailed hawk. He is new to being a dad (and not very good at it), but thankfully Angel is an amazing mother. She spends 90% of the time in the nest taking care of her chick. While Tom goes off and catches food.

All of Angel's successes and hardships are being streamed live on Window to Wildlife's YouTube channel. This is a unique opportunity to learn more about leucism in birds of prey. There are a lot of unanswered questions about leucism in birds of prey that this live stream can answer.

Angel the Leucistic Red-tailed Hawk Livestream

