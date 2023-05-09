Element Science Adds Kathy Jeffery as Chief People Officer

Ms. Jeffery brings over 25 years of best-in-class people leadership for health technology companies on their journey to establish a culture of growth and sustained excellence

Element Science, an innovative health technology company pioneering a digital wearable platform for high-risk cardiovascular patients transitioning from hospital to home, announced that Kathy Jeffery has joined as the Company's first Chief People Officer (CPO).

Ms. Jeffery brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, people development, talent acquisition, and organizational development. As CPO, she will lead Element Science's people function, developing and executing the company's strategy to attract, develop and retain the best talent. She will also continue driving Element Science's long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts to support a workforce that reflects the diversity of the people it serves.

"With Kathy's track record of successfully enabling early-stage organizations to rapidly scale and her approach to leading human resource teams and change management programs, she will be a key driving force in honoring our company's people strategy. We're excited for her to continue growing our culture, one that is built on excellence and trust in people," said Uday N. Kumar, MD, Founder, President and CEO of Element Science."

Prior to joining Element Science, Ms. Jeffery has worked in fast-paced, dynamic, growing companies with multiple locations, domestic and international (Europe, Asia, Canada, and the U.S.). Most recently, Ms. Jeffery served as the Chief People Officer for Pear Therapeutics. Prior to this, she was VP of People at four early-stage businesses and two Fortune 500 companies including Recurly, Sportvision, and TNS/WPP.

"I have had both hands-on and strategic experience building and sustaining a positive employee experience and have a consistent track record of successfully partnering with executive and leadership teams to engage and bring out the best in a company's people. I am thrilled to join a team that is redefining the delivery of hospital to home healthcare for patients with cardiovascular disease, and I look forward to working with Element Science to unlock people potential, drive high performance teams, and support a positive and inspiring working environment," says Ms. Jeffery.

About Element Science, Inc.

Element Science, Inc. is a medical device and digital health company focused on developing solutions at the intersection of clinical-grade wearables, machine learning algorithms, and lifesaving therapies in order to address leading causes of death and hospitalization in patients with heart disease, primarily as they transition from the hospital-to-home. By putting the needs of patients and physicians first, our personalized digital devices, which are designed for function, comfort and ease-of-use, aim to redefine the paradigm of care for these patients. Our first product, a wearable patch defibrillator, is initially targeted at treating the more than 500,000 patients in the U.S. with an elevated temporary risk of potentially experiencing a lethal heart rhythm. Based in San Francisco, our funders include Third Rock Ventures, Google Ventures, Deerfield Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Cormorant Asset Management, and Invus Opportunities. For more information, please visit www.elementscience.com.

