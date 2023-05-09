SimpleDMARC Joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace: Enhancing Email Security & Business Communication

SimpleDMARC @ Azure MarketPlace

SimpleDMARC's email security solution now available on Azure Marketplace, safeguarding communications & data for businesses worldwide.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpleDMARC, the industry-leading provider of cutting-edge email security solutions, is excited to announce its recent listing on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This strategic partnership allows users to access and deploy SimpleDMARC's robust email security tools directly from the Azure platform, providing a seamless integration experience for businesses worldwide.

SimpleDMARC's innovative technology provides comprehensive email security by identifying and preventing phishing attacks, spoofing, and other email-based threats. By leveraging advanced algorithms and domain-based message authentication, reporting, and conformance (DMARC) protocol, SimpleDMARC offers unparalleled protection for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features and Benefits of SimpleDMARC:

Efficient DMARC Implementation: SimpleDMARC's user-friendly interface makes implementing and managing DMARC for businesses easy, ensuring optimal email security without extensive technical expertise.

Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting: SimpleDMARC's advanced analytics provide real-time visibility into email traffic, allowing businesses to monitor and analyze potential threats and take immediate action.

Enhanced Email Deliverability: With SimpleDMARC's superior email authentication, businesses can improve their email deliverability rates and ensure their legitimate emails reach their intended recipients.

Flexible Pricing: SimpleDMARC offers a range of affordable pricing options, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Compliance and Data Protection: SimpleDMARC's email security tools help businesses comply with industry regulations and protect sensitive information from cyber threats.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a trusted platform that offers businesses a wide range of applications, services, and resources. With SimpleDMARC's listing on the Azure Marketplace, businesses can now easily access, deploy, and manage their email security solution alongside other essential business applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Azure Marketplace to offer our email security solution to a wider audience," said Gaurav Maniar, Founder & Director of SimpleDMARC. "Our mission is to protect businesses from email-based threats. This partnership allows us to do just that by making it easier for businesses to access and implement our innovative technology."

As cyber threats evolve, businesses must stay vigilant and adopt advanced security measures to protect their critical data and communications. SimpleDMARC's comprehensive email security solution, now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, is an essential tool for businesses looking to safeguard their digital assets and maintain the integrity of their communications.

About SimpleDMARC

SimpleDMARC is a leading provider of innovative email security solutions designed to protect businesses from phishing attacks, spoofing, and other email-based threats. Through advanced algorithms and DMARC protocol, SimpleDMARC offers unparalleled protection and visibility into email traffic. With a user-friendly interface and flexible pricing options, SimpleDMARC is accessible to businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit https://simpleDMARC.com/

About Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online store that offers a wide range of applications, services, and resources for businesses. It provides a trusted platform for users to access, deploy, and manage essential business applications and services. The Azure Marketplace features various solutions from Microsoft and its partners, allowing businesses to find the tools they need to succeed in today's digital world. To learn more, visit

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/gavbitprivatelimited1681995507662.simpledmarc?tab=Overview