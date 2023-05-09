Total Compliance Tracking Unveils Automated Live SPRS Scoring Feature for CMMC Users

The new feature in TCT Portal streamlines the compliance management process for organizations working with the United States Department of Defense (DoD).

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance management software, has announced a groundbreaking update to its TCT Portal: the integration of live Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) scoring for government contractors that need to be CMMC compliant. This new feature enables organizations to automatically calculate their SPRS Score and monitor their progress as they complete their evaluation of their stance against the CMMC requirements. The live scoring feature provides a transparent and efficient way to assess their CMMC compliance scoring status.

As users complete line-item requirements of CMMC in TCT Portal, the compliance management system automatically updates the score for each item as well as the overall SPRS score. The system is capable of handling partial credit calculations for specific CMMC items, as well as the typical all-or-nothing scores.

Adam Goslin, founder of Total Compliance Tracking, commented on the importance of this new feature, saying, “TCT Portal alleviates the fear and doubt that many organizations face when working with the Department of Defense. It makes it substantially easier for organizations to see where they're at, identify their gaps, and consolidate their compliance evidence into a single location they can use with their Consultants or Assessors. As a result, the organization can understand the maturity of their cybersecurity as a DoD contractor.”

In addition to SPRS scoring, TCT Portal generates System Security Plans (SSPs and Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms) for the CMMC standard, inherently tracking an organization’s gaps and progress toward improvements. With a solid historical repository of progression, TCT Portal simplifies the compliance journey for organizations that are new to CMMC. The system promises to provide additional efficiencies for those going up against multiple standards.

One of the biggest challenges for organizations working with the DoD is having a reliable repository and associated evidence to justify their CMMC compliance scores. TCT Portal addresses this need by providing users with easy access to information on task completion, evidence, and responsible parties, making it invaluable for organizations that need to land important contracts with the DoD.

TCT Portal also provides detailed tracking and management of the remaining items identified as requiring improvement on the organizational Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms).

The SPRS Score capability is now available to all TCT Portal users at no additional cost.

TCT is proud to be a co-sponsor of CMMC Day on May 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Goslin said that the team “looks forward to meeting new friends and sharing the benefits of TCT Portal with organizations that need to be CMMC compliant.”

To learn more about Total Compliance Tracking and TCT Portal, visit GetTCT.com.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making CMMC compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including CMMC, PCI DSS, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.

