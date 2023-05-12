Rachel Johnson, The Charismatic Chemist, Holds Launch Event for New Product Manufacturing Facility
Established by a collective of black and brown entrepreneurs with a trailblazing reputation in the cosmetic industry
It is long overdue to uprise that same initiative in our industry by producing our next generation of cosmetic scientists and product innovation.”OLD BRIDGE , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Johnson, better known as The Charismatic Chemist, is honored to announce the ascension of their new product manufacturing facility known as Up-Rising Beauty located in Old Bridge Township of New Jersey. The official launch event was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at 117 White Oak Lane, Old Bridge, New Jersey 08857. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, lite refreshments, cocktails, a DJ performance, photo, and video coverage, and an exclusive business sneak peek with a private facility tour. The new Up-Rising facility has energy-efficient technologies, environmentally friendly practices, and a minimal carbon footprint. The mission of the new product manufacturing facility is to help under-resourced beauty entrepreneurs create innovative products to build thriving businesses in our high-risk industry, allowing owners to build wealth for themselves, their families, and their communities. Johnson and the rest of her team recognize the specific challenges beauty business owners of color face as well as their strides and efforts in impacting change within the beauty industry.
— Rachel Johnson. CEO, The Charismatic Chemist
“It is long overdue to uprise that same initiative in our industry by producing our next generation of cosmetic scientists and product innovation.” - Rachel Johnson. CEO, The Charismatic Chemist
Rachel is a high-caliber cosmetic chemist whose charismatic personality offers a refreshing approach to science & innovation in beauty, cosmetics & personal care. She has worked with over 500 beauty brands, including indie, prestige, multi-level marketing, and mass-market brands. She has formulated over a thousand products and collaboratively launched over a hundred. Some product types found in major retail include: Sephora - natural lipstick, ULTA Beauty - SPF Lotion, skincare, and color complexion, Target – shimmer body lotion, lip-gloss, hair care, and many more.
Jajuan Johnson has been in the Cosmetic Industry for 10 years. All of his experience has come in Operations and Production Management. Starting out running small production teams, Jajuan gained experience and knowledge in producing various cosmetic goods. In time, he quickly saw the importance of implementing efficient processes based on Lean Manufacturing Principles. Offering R&D and manufacturing services created the ideal world for them. This collaboration is where Up-Rising Beauty started.
The power husband and wife duo are passionate about cosmetic science and truly care about the end consumer. Both realized passion and care needed to be included in the manufacturing sector and decided to venture into entrepreneurship and bring this passion to the cosmetic industry. Launching their new product manufacturing facility helps bring more awareness to The Charismatic Chemist and elevates the business to build capital and expand in capability. Despite the black community's contributions to beauty trends and the success of these companies, they expected and desired to see more diversity on the retail shelves and the business side of things.
ABOUT UP-RISING BEAUTY
Up-Rising Beauty is committed to creating an atmosphere that encourages creativity, risk-taking, and, ultimately, the creation of products that make our customers feel beautiful and positively impact our world. The newly renovated 10,000 sq. ft facility includes large-scale manufacturing kettles, a broad range of product filling capabilities, and state of the art laboratory to facilitate full production of the highest quality products. The business model is based on working collectively and cooperatively with women farmers in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean to produce the precious natural ingredients traditionally used for millennia. Through this collaboration, these communities can uplift their families, educate their children and provide a path to a better future, especially for young girls. To learn more about UP-RISING Beauty services and tour appointments, visit https://www.thecharismaticchemist.com/up-rising-beauty/
ABOUT THE CHARISMATIC CHEMIST
Rachel Johnson has over 9 years of formulation, research, and development experience in the contract manufacturing setting. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 2013. Her career has led her all over the United States, where she has gained an in-depth understanding of cosmetic chemistry, product development, and innovation. She has mastered leveraging her creativity with strong research and development skills and is the brain behind a mass range of top-performing products. Rachel has experienced a lot of adversity along her journey and shares her story to help and inspire others. To learn more about The Charismatic Chemist, visit https://www.thecharismaticchemist.com
Olivia Hart
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 201-755-9792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn