Elevondata Labs Inc. and Kore.ai Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Conversational AI Solutions

Elevondata partnership with Kore.ai

Elevondata partners with Kore.ai, the top conversational AI platform, recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevondata Labs Inc. (Elevondata), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kore.ai, the world’s leading conversational AI platform and solutions company, that is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

The partnership will allow Elevondata to leverage Kore.ai's state-of-the-art conversational AI technology to create customized solutions for its clients. These solutions will enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and partners in a more natural and intuitive way, while also driving business outcomes.

"In an era where Generative & Conversational AI is going mainstream, we are excited to partner with Kore.ai, a company that is at the forefront of conversational AI technology," said Rohit Tandon [CEO/Founder of Elevondata]. "By leveraging their powerful platform, we can help our clients to enhance their customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth."

The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform is a highly scalable, no-code conversational AI platform that can be easily integrated with other systems, making it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes. It enables businesses to build virtual assistants, process assistants and other conversational interfaces that can be deployed across multiple channels, including websites, messaging apps, and voice assistants.

"We are delighted to partner with Elevondata, a company that shares our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions," said Raj Koneru, the CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. "Together, we can help organizations to harness the power of conversational AI and transform the way they engage with their customers and employees."

About Elevondata Labs Inc.

Elevondata is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that help businesses to drive growth, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience. With deep expertise in emerging technologies such as Big Data, RPA, AI/ML, and Blockchain, Elevondata delivers customized solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients in industries such as Healthcare, EdTech, Insurance/Payors, Fintech/Payments Processors etc. For more information, visit: www.elevondata.com

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 350 global 2000 companies trust Kore.ai’s experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit http://kore.ai/ to learn more.

