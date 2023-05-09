MEDHOST Creates Solutions for Proposed HTI-1 Requirements

MEDHOST Launches Interoperability Solution to Anticipate Future Regulatory Updates

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin, Tennessee – The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) has announced a proposed rule, referred to as “HTI-1”, for expanding and enhancing the interoperability requirements instituted as part of the 21st Century Cures Act.

These new requirements are expected to be issued every three years or less, and their implementation could pose significant challenges for Health Care Organizations (HCOs).

To address this issue, MEDHOST has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a new service that can help alleviate the burden of updating systems to comply with ongoing interoperability requirements.

Features include:

• A secure data store in AWS that will be compliant with the current and any expanded USCDI data set.

• FHIR APIs meeting current and future version and standard requirements.

• Common interfaces including C-CDA, HL7, QRDA, Flat Files and more for inbound data from HCO

MEDHOST will also provide services as requested to support data movement from the electronic health record (EHR).

A Powerful Interoperability Solution

More than 140 healthcare facilities across the nation have chosen the MEDHOST Cures 2023 Interoperability Solution to meet regulatory requirements and enhance their data exchange capabilities.

Now, non-MEDHOST customers can take advantage of seamless interoperability and improved compliance through our expanded services. To ensure timely compliance, we recommend that customers using a non-MEDHOST EHR implement our solution for their current requirements before upgrading to this service.

Elite Security

In addition to achieving seamless health information exchange, we also prioritize security in all our solutions. Built on leading-practice standards, including SSL, OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SMART on FHIR, our offerings have a track record of security, control, and compatibility across the industry. MEDHOST also supports encryption of user credentials and two-factor authentication as additional layers of protection.

ONC Expectations

The ONC expects patients to receive near real-time access to their EHI. This specification dictates that the USCDI be stored in a cloud data store as the inherent latency associated with pulling data on demand would be excessive.

A complete list of new and proposed regulations is available through the ONC’s website.

Implementing Proposed Requirements Before the Deadline

New requirements currently open for comments include expansion of the USCDI data set and upgrade of the FHIR APIs for additional data elements. Final specifications for the new requirements may change after the comment period, but MEDHOST is well-positioned to meet the final deadline for current and future customers.

If your organization will be impacted by these proposed changes, you can learn more about MEDHOST’s solution at www.medhost.com.

About MEDHOST

For over 35 years, MEDHOST has provided products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes. Today, healthcare facilities nationwide partner with MEDHOST to enhance patient care and operational excellence with our clinical and financial solutions, including an integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Through unparalleled support and cloud platform solutions, we make it easy for healthcare facilities to focus on what's important: their patients and business. Connect with MEDHOST on Twitter, Facebook , and LinkedIn.

