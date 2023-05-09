i35 MARKETPLACE ANIMAL HOSPITAL ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEW HOSPITAL PLUS URGENT CARE IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 -- New Braunfels, Texas - May 09, 2023, i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital announces the "Best of Care" in a new ultra-modern facility at 651 N Business 35 Ste., 1310 New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. To serve the New Braunfels community of pet owners and pets, hours of operation are 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days a week, with no extra charge for nights, weekends, or holidays; walk-ins are welcomed. Pet owners are encouraged to come from the City of New Braunfels and the surrounding areas.
— C. Bryan Stuckey, DVM is open for interviews.
Hospital veterinary services include general and routine medical care for all small companion animals with the security that urgent care is warranted when pets experience an illness or emergency. The new location features an expansive lobby with comfortable seating for pet owners. The hospital also includes an in-house pharmacy, laboratory services, radiology capabilities, surgical suites, and more.
The i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital team is committed to providing pets with the best possible care using cutting-edge technology with advanced medical equipment. Animal healthcare professionals, Technicians/Assistants, and Customer Care Teams are dedicated to “Quality Veterinary Medical Care.”
"Our mission is to provide unsurpassed care for all companion animals. We are committed to providing the highest healthcare quality through technology, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive client education. Our team strives to exceed expectations in everything we do, ensuring our clients and their pets experience the best service each time they visit us. We look forward to serving your beloved furry family with exceptional veterinary care at i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital," says Dr. Stuckey.
IT IS ALL ABOUT THE PET, THE OWNER, AND THE COMMUNITY!
• Proactive Preventive Health Care is provided for all patients.
• Access to URGENT care is seven days a week, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.
• The i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital’s team is dedicated to sharing veterinary knowledge so clients can be better informed.
• i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital utilizes cutting-edge medical and technological advances.
• We are relentless in customer service levels to meet and deliver…
“Quality Veterinary Medical Care”
Join us in July for i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital’s grand opening celebration; you will want to attend! A save-the-date invitation to follow.
ABOUT
i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital is the brainchild of C. Bryan Stuckey, DVM. A graduate of Texas A & M Veterinary School in 1970; since then, he has dedicated his knowledge and expertise to "Quality Veterinary Medical Care" for all pets. He is a member of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association and has served on the Board of Directors. In addition, he is a volunteer that serves as the TVMA liaison to the Texas Mental Health Association and implements the first program for impaired Veterinarians. Dr. Stuckey is also a strong advocate and innovator in veterinary emergency care and stem cell therapy. He loves to participate in “Where Learning and Leadership come together!”
i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital's mission is to provide quality veterinary medical care for pets, pet owners, New Braunfels, and surrounding communities.
